Dahua USA Announces New Dual-Lens Night Color 2.0 Fusion Camera

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dahua Technology, a world-leading, video-centric, provider of smart IoT solutions, has announced their new Night Color 2.0 Fusion Camera. It is the only 4MP camera on the market that has dual-lens technology, providing full-color images in poorly lit scenes.

The Night Color 2.0 Fusion camera (N45DUD2) has two 4MP sensors. “One sensor extracts detail from the visible spectrum and the second extracts brightness from the infrared spectrum,” explains Jennifer Hackenburg, Product Marketing Director at Dahua Technology USA.

“Then these two images are completely fused, using frame-by-frame mapping at the pixel level,” she continues. “The result is a brightness close to visible-light brightness.” In fact, the final image is 36% brighter than that of a standard 4MP camera.

Night Color Fusion Technology is ideal for low-light applications where both covert security and full-color images are needed. For interiors, this can include theaters and bars – environments that need dim lighting for technical reasons or ambiance. For exteriors, this can mean areas without high ambient light at night and areas where white light illuminators are undesirable. The Night Color 2.0 Fusion Camera offers the benefit of less insect attraction as well.

Other features of the Night Color 2.0 Fusion camera are Ultra Wide Dynamic Range, triple-stream encoding, an IP67 rating, and ePoE. The camera has Analytics+ functions at the edge, performing complex real-time perimeter protection security, Smart Motion Detection, etc. Dahua’s Analytics+ algorithms significantly improve accuracy and reliability.

The new Night Color 2.0 Fusion Cameras are designed to improve quality for security operators, from analytics that help them make better-informed decisions to advanced imaging and sensor technology. The suitable applications for this new camera include parks, restaurants, bars and perimeters. Visit us.dahuasecurity.com to learn more about these products and download spec sheets.

