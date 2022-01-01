ExaGrid Named to First-Ever MES Matters – Key Vendors Serving the Midmarket List

ExaGrid Recognized as Forward-Thinking Technology Vendor

MARLBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–ExaGrid®, the industry’s only Tiered Backup Storage solution, today announced that Midsize Enterprise Services (MES), a brand of The Channel Company, has recognized ExaGrid on its 2022 MES Matters- Key Vendors Serving the Midmarket list.





The MES Matters list recognizes vendors that have proven themselves to be forward-thinking technology providers offering solutions that support the growth and innovation of midmarket organizations.

MES defines the midmarket as an organization with an annual revenue of $50M-$2B and/or 100-2500 total supported users/seats. Companies were selected due to their go-to-market strategy, how they serve the midmarket, and the strength of their midmarket product portfolios.

ExaGrid focuses on the Midmarket to the Large Enterprise and offers the most value to customers who back up 50TB to 100s of PB of data, and keep data for long-term retention. Midmarket organizations in particular have a complex set of requirements for backup storage that include: working across a wide range of operating systems, network topologies and distributed environments, stringent security requirements, and managing massive data growth. In addition, Midmarket organizations have tight IT resources and budget dollars.

ExaGrid Tiered Backup Storage appliances were architected to work with all major backup applications and in any environment but with the easiest installation, easiest management, and the lowest cost up front and over time. Midmarket organizations need a solution that brings the appropriate compute with capacity to handle large data loads and massive data growth, with the least management possible. ExaGrid’s full appliances in a single system bring a scale-out architecture to backup storage at a price that is affordable. In addition, ExaGrid’s tiered storage architecture includes a non-network-facing repository (providing a virtual air gap) where data is stored as immutable objects, and enables a delayed delete policy with its Retention Time-Lock for Ransomware Recovery feature, and this functionality is an important consideration for Midmarket organizations in the wake of increasing ransomware and malware attacks.

“ExaGrid’s Tiered Backup Storage offers the key items that Midmarket organizations need for their backup infrastructure: A scale-out architecture that allows them to add appliances to their system as their data grows, so they only pay for what they need, with no costly forklift upgrades, as well as a backup storage solution that is ready for ransomware recovery,” said Bill Andrews, President and CEO. “We are honored to be recognized among the leading vendors that serve Midmarket organizations and look forward to providing more organizations with a backup storage solution that offers the best performance for the best value, up front and over time.”

“The MES Matters list is designed to recognize key vendors that are invested in the growth and development of midmarket organizations which according to Harvard Business Review 3/21, represent only 3% of US businesses but are responsible for 33% of private sector GDP and employment. Technology is often designed and priced for either the consumer in mind, or the extreme opposite for the heavy enterprise in mind. Midmarket organizations are unique in the way they are structured and as a result their technology needs and requirements from features to pricing are very different than other market segments” said Adam Dennison, VP Midsize Enterprise Services, The Channel Company. “The vendors and executives identified on this first-ever MES Matters list have shown a consistent commitment to help midmarket organizations succeed and thrive, they should be recognized and commended for their dedication to this important market segment”.

The MES Matters list is featured online at https://www.crn.com/rankings-and-lists/mes2022.htm

About ExaGrid

ExaGrid provides Tiered Backup Storage with a unique disk-cache Landing Zone, long-term retention repository, and scale-out architecture. ExaGrid’s Landing Zone provides for the fastest backups, restores, and instant VM recoveries. The retention repository offers the lowest cost for long-term retention. ExaGrid’s scale-out architecture includes full appliances and ensures a fixed-length backup window as data grows, eliminating expensive forklift upgrades and product obsolescence. ExaGrid offers the only two-tiered backup storage approach with a non-network-facing tier, delayed deletes, and immutable objects to recover from ransomware attacks.

ExaGrid has physical sales and pre-sales systems engineers in the following countries: Argentina, Australia, Benelux, Brazil, Canada, Chile, CIS, Colombia, Czech Republic, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Iberia, Israel, Japan, Mexico, Nordics, Poland, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, South Africa, South Korea, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, United Kingdom, United States, and other regions.

Visit us at exagrid.com or connect with us on LinkedIn. See what our customers have to say about their own ExaGrid experiences and learn why they now spend significantly less time on backup in our customer success stories.

ExaGrid is a registered trademark of ExaGrid Systems, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective holders.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

© 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

