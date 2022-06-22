Danavation Technologies Enters New Vertical for Digital Smart Labels(TM) with Warehousing and Logistics Integration at Chef Cook it

New vertical expands overall market opportunity and sets Danavation apart from competitors whose offerings are limited to retail applications

Rigorous requirements for warehouse deployment are exceeded by the ideal durability and range of Digital Smart Labels™ and associated Platform-as-a-Service technology

Initial installation already operational at client’s Quebec warehouse; additional Digital Smart Labels™ are on order to undertake a second phase roll out in the facility

Toronto, Ontario–(Newsfile Corp. – June 22, 2022) – Danavation Technologies Corp. (CSE: DVN) (OTCQB: DVNCF) (“Danavation” or the “Company“), a Canadian-based Internet of Things (“IoT”) technology company and provider of micro e-paper displays, is excited to confirm its entry into the warehousing and logistics segment with the successful implementation of our Digital Smart Labels™ into a warehouse for Montreal-based Chef Cook it (“Cook it”), a pioneer in Canadian home delivery meal kits. Entering this new vertical represents an expanded market opportunity for the Company and demonstrates the broad reaching utility of Danavation’s Digital Smart Labels™ and Platform-as-a-Service (“PaaS”) technology. The implementation at the Cook it warehouse was fully integrated in early June and has resulted in excellent customer feedback along with pending orders for additional Digital Smart Labels™ to undertake a second phase roll-out at the facility.

Within the Cook it warehouse application, Digital Smart Labels™ are affixed to bins and updated in real-time at each stage of meal assembly through the production line. Given a warehouse environment poses greater risk for physical impact or damage to labels due to the extensive hands-on nature of the production line, the potential for interference from other systems, and the speed with which updates are required, Cook it chose Danavation’s Digital Smart Labels™ for their strong durability, range of communication and exceptional software. Entering this new vertical affords Danavation exposure to an expanded set of market opportunities for its Digital Smart Labels™, which have proven utility across numerous different applications and settings.

“The team at Danavation is extremely proud to be working with Cook it to help optimize the logistics chain within their warehouse and production lines, offering enhanced efficiency and accuracy at each step of production, while further contributing to ongoing ESG efforts by reducing dependency on paper labels,” said John Ricci, CEO of Danavation. “Our well-engineered and extremely sturdy Digital Smart Labels™ are ideal for use in a high-impact, fast-paced environment like the Cook it production line, which truly set us apart from the competition who remain singularly focused on retail applications.”

Cook it was created in 2014 by three friends with a big dream to reduce food waste and relieve the mental load associated with meal planning. Cook it was Canada’s first ready-to-cook meal company, and the first to come up with an eco-friendly alternative to the traditional meal kit. Cook it is committed to supporting local farmers with at least 50% of each meal kit regionally sourced. Today, Cook it is part of the country’s 300 biggest employers and is a true pioneer in the Canadian ready-to-cook and ready-to-eat industries.

About Danavation

Danavation Technologies Corp. is a Canadian-based, Internet of Things (“IoT”) technology company, providing micro e-paper displays to organizations across North America. The Company’s Digital Smart Labels™, powered by IoT automation technology and software Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), enables companies across various sectors to automate labelling, price, product, and promotions in real-time, enhancing data accuracy and improving performance by removing high labour costs and low productivity associated with traditional labour-intensive workflows. By empowering the adoption of smart retail, smart cities and industry 4.0, our goal is to create a sustainable and profitable business for shareholders while advancing sound environmental, social and governance practices, including by significantly reducing paper usage. Danavation has introduced its solution to retailers across North America, including big box and boutique grocers, while also targeting new markets including healthcare providers, manufacturing, and logistics companies. Learn more about the background of Danavation and our vision for the future on our website. As well, follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube for more updates on how we are transforming the retail landscape.

