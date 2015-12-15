New Video Platform Aims to Increase Financial Aid Comprehension Among Students

CampusLogic’s free platform will empower colleges to increase financial aid literacy

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CampusLogic, higher education’s category leader in Student Financial Success, today announced an exciting addition to its award-winning advising solution, VirtualAdvisor. The platform aims to fill a large—and growing—comprehension gap for millions of college students.

“Students consume a large amount of video content,” said Chris Chumley, Ellucian’s SVP of Student Financial Success. “Knowing this, colleges are increasingly trying to meet students where they are in terms of gaining comprehension outside of the classroom. Financial aid literacy is still a struggle for many students and families, and financial friction is still the number one reason students don’t enroll or graduate. Our customers overwhelmingly told us they needed a solution like this to help close that gap, and we’re very excited to provide it.”

The complementary platform provides colleges and universities with a pre-curated selection of educational financial aid videos for students. With a focus on education, accessibility, and personalization, the platform supports an industry-wide goal to increase comprehensive financial aid education among students and their families as they navigate the process of buying college.

For more than 10 years, CampusLogic has put increased comprehension and streamlined support at the heart of its award-winning solutions. One of CampusLogic’s fastest growing solutions is VirtualAdvisor, an AI-driven virtual assistant that enables highly personalized conversations with students 24/7 in more than 100 languages. VirtualAdvisor integrates with SIS, CRM and other institutional systems to leverage student-centric data.

The video library, which will be housed within the platform, expands the VirtualAdvisor’s capabilities to speak directly to students’ needs with the accuracy and instant gratification they’ve come to expect.

“The great thing about this platform is that everyone wins when they use it,” Chumley continued. “Students get the information they want in a medium they’re comfortable with, and financial aid staff aren’t overloaded with common questions. That gives them time back to engage in one-on-one support with the most high-need students and families. The video platform eliminates another big friction point in the higher education funding journey. And for schools, that means increased enrollment, retention and completion.”

Schools that leverage the platform will enjoy:

Unlimited and free usage of CampusLogic’s educational videos

The ability to host their own personalized video content

AI video transcription and translation across all content

An advanced video insights dashboard

The platform’s rollout—expected to be live by end of Summer 2022, will be available for free to CampusLogic’s 800 partner institutions.

About CampusLogic

Now powered by Ellucian, CampusLogic delivers SaaS technology that helps hundreds of colleges and universities remove barriers in the financial aid process. A team of dedicated Student Financial Success professionals work with nearly 800 schools to increase enrollment, retention and graduation rates with the most comprehensive suite of student financial success products. CampusLogic has received multiple awards, which include the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, previous Inc. 5000, 2021 SIIA CODiE Awards, and Education Technology Insights Top 10 Artificial Intelligence Solution Provider. CampusLogic was acquired by Ellucian in April 2022. To learn more about CampusLogic, visit https://www.campuslogic.com/.

