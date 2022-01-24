Dasera Takes Home Coveted Global InfoSec Award during RSA Conference 2022

Wins “Most Comprehensive Data Security” in 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dasera, the platform that helps organizations operationalize their data governance programs, today announced it has been awarded Cyber Defense Magazine’s 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards in the “Most Comprehensive Data Security” category during RSA 2022.





Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine, honors infosec innovators from around the globe. Submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the infosec space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service.

“Today’s world revolves around data and being competitive requires enterprises to be data-driven, and enterprises are realizing that they need to operationalize their data governance programs,” said Ani Chaudhuri, CEO. “With Dasera, enterprises no longer have to check-box their way through Data Governance. We are honored that the judges recognized our work continually and automatically monitoring context and enforcing data governance policies.”

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables.

“Dasera embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Dasera

Dasera helps organizations operationalize their data governance programs. The Dasera platform continually monitors context and policy among all Data Governance stakeholders in an organization, including Security, Compliance, Privacy, and Data Owners, automating the integration of security and compliance at every phase of the data lifecycle. Named among the 10 Hottest Cloud Security Startups of 2021 by CRN, CODiE Finalist and SC Award Finalist, Dasera was co-founded by serial entrepreneurs and security veterans Ani Chaudhuri, Noah Johnson, and David McCaw and is backed by Sierra Ventures, One Way Ventures, Saama Capital, Sand Hill Angels, and others.

To learn more, visit www.dasera.com or contact us at [email protected].

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

