K2 Cyber Security Wins Global InfoSec Award for “Hot Company in Application Vulnerability Detection” at RSA Conference 2022

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–K2 Cyber Security, pioneer of the next generation in application security, today announced that the Company has been recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine as a “Hot Company in Application Vulnerability Detection.” The K2 Security Platform offers a breakthrough solution to improve application vulnerability detection and remediation during both pre-production testing and application runtime. By identifying zero day as well as known vulnerabilities in custom code and open source libraries, K2 helps eliminate breaches and dramatically reduces security costs.

“K2 Cyber Security embodies three major attributes we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today; providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine. This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe.

Vulnerabilities in web applications and open source libraries are the leading cause of high-profile breaches. The Log4j zero day highlights the severity of this issue; over a six-month timeframe, Log4j attacks were reported on 44% of corporate networks.

“It’s an honor to be recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine for our innovation in Application Vulnerability Detection,” said Pravin Madhani, CEO and Co-Founder of K2 Cyber Security. “K2’s Security Platform offers complete security visibility into the application; by mapping the application as it is running, we can identify zero-day vulnerabilities in custom code and open source libraries, and block attacks on critical zero day threats like Log4J.”

K2’s Security Platform is deployed on pre-production servers to optimize vulnerability detection in custom code and open source libraries, and production servers for runtime protection of application workloads.

Pre-production Testing

Security teams have a short window to find and fix vulnerabilities in applications. Current scanning tools create too many false positives and provide limited information on the location of vulnerabilities, resulting in wasted resources, testing cycles and distrust from developers. K2’s agent is deployed in tandem with QA and functional testing activities. K2 provides security observability by detecting the exact location of the vulnerabilities in the code and probes the application to validate that discovered vulnerabilities are exploitable. K2’s Platform helps customers release secure software with faster time to market due to accuracy of detection, proof of exploit and CI/CD integration.

Runtime Application Security

The number of attacks on web applications has increased dramatically and security solutions such as WAF and EDR are missing attacks because they have no visibility into applications. K2 provides complete signatureless runtime protection of web applications and APIs against zero-day and sophisticated attacks such as SQL Injection, Remote Code Injection (RCI) and Remote Code Execution (RCE) in real time. K2 has developed a unique patented technology that creates a “DNA” map of the applications based on runtime execution traces. The “DNA” map is used to validate that the application executes as designed and alerts on deviations of correct execution caused by sophisticated attacks.

K2’s unique deterministic approach results in minimal false alerts, provides proof of exploitability and location of the vulnerability in the code, and helps dramatically prevent data breaches and the resulting loss of reputation and trust.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives.

About K2 Cyber Security

K2 Cyber Security delivers the Next Generation Application Security Platform to secure web applications and container workloads against sophisticated attacks in OWASP Top 10 and provides exploitable vulnerability detection during pre-production. K2’s Platform is deployed on production servers for runtime protection of applications and on pen-testing/pre-production/QA servers for interactive application security testing to identify the location of the vulnerable code. K2’s solution generates almost no false positives, eliminates breaches due to zero-day attacks, detects attacks missed by traditional security tools like Web Application Firewalls and host based EDR, finds missed exploitable vulnerabilities and dramatically reduces security cost. K2 Cyber Security is headquartered in the USA and provides cyber security solutions globally.

