NCI announces its transformation to Empower AI

Company’s Empower AI Platform® will speed government AI adoption, reduce risk, drive mission success

RESTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–NCI Information Systems, Inc., a long-time technology provider to U.S. government agencies, today announced that it has become Empower AI. The transformation reflects the successful adoption of the Empower AI Platform across federal defense, civilian and health care agencies, and leverages Empower AI’s all-inclusive AI-as-a-Service (AIaaS) approach.





“Empower AI is declaring what we know to be true: AI is the most transformative technology of this era,” said Paul A. Dillahay, president and CEO of the new Empower AI. “AI represents the single biggest opportunity to enhance productivity of the federal workforce. By aggregating and synthesizing data quickly and more effectively with AI, we can elevate mission success for every government agency.”

According to December 2021 research from Deloitte, 92% of federal agency leaders believe AI is important to their mission outcomes but the lack of technology supporting artificial intelligence is the top barrier to taking advantage of it. With nearly half of mature government organizations still beginners at AI, according to the same study, Empower AI’s AIaaS model makes government adoption easier by reducing risk and focusing on the “human development” aspects through integrated development, implementation, maintenance, and performance services at a fixed, inclusive cost.

Empower AI Platform built for the government ecosystem

The company’s flagship product, the Empower AI Platform, introduced in 2020 and continuously enriched, is built on decades of mission experience and tailored specifically for government challenges. The platform gives government agency customers the insights and tools necessary to make critical decisions faster.

“Our deep knowledge and understanding of our federal clients featured prominently in the development of the Empower AI Platform,” Dillahay said. “We designed it specifically for the unique ways in which government works, and in accordance with its strict requirements for security and transparency.”

The platform’s components include an AI framework, hyper-automation tools, and digital assistant:

Empower AI Works: A suite of hyper-automation tools helps shift focus to the most impactful work by automating time consuming tasks with AI, without the need for human intervention.

A suite of hyper-automation tools helps shift focus to the most impactful work by automating time consuming tasks with AI, without the need for human intervention. Empower AI Advises: A side-by-side AI assistant that accelerates human decision-making and increases productivity.

A side-by-side AI assistant that accelerates human decision-making and increases productivity. Empower AI Leads: A comprehensive AI management system that equips mission leaders to make better, faster decisions and achieve meaningful digital evolution through a unique and streamlined view of objectives, projects and tasks updated in real-time as work is accomplished.

Empower AI’s commitment to the transformative power of AI has already yielded results. The company has secured more than $1.5 billion in AI-enabled work and more than 75% of its customers have implemented the Empower AI Platform to recognize the exponential effectiveness of their AI-enabled workforce.

For more information about the Empower AI Platform or to schedule a demonstration for your organization, visit www.empower.ai.

About Empower AI

Empower AI is AI for government. Empower AI gives federal agency leaders the tools to elevate the potential of their workforce with a direct path for meaningful transformation. Headquartered in Reston, Va., Empower AI leverages three decades of mission experience solving complex challenges in Health, Defense, and Civilian missions. Their proven Empower AI Platform provides a practical, sustainable path for clients to achieve transformation that is true to who they are, what they do, and how they work, with the resources they have. The result is a government workforce that is exponentially more creative and productive. For more information visit www.empower.ai.

