Data Theorem Named Winner of Three Coveted Global InfoSec Awards During RSA Conference 2022

Awards for AppSec, Attack Surface Management and Cloud Security Recognize Data Theorem’s Cloud-Native Application Protection Platform that Helps Expose Potential Data Breaches

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#AppSec–Data Theorem, Inc., a leading provider of modern application security, today announced that it has won three 2022 Global InfoSec Awards at the RSA Conference 2022 from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine. Data Theorem won the Cutting-Edge Application Security Award, the Market Leader Attack Surface Management Award, and the Most Innovative Cloud Security Award.

“Data Theorem embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the globe. The judges were CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company-submitted materials on the website of each submission, including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always looking for best-of-breed, next generation InfoSec solutions. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

“It is rewarding to be named the best in AppSec, Attack Surface Management and Cloud Security in the 2022 Global InfoSec Awards Program, especially since the winners were named by an independent panel of security industry experts,” said Doug Dooley, Data Theorem COO. “Data Theorem uniquely protects organizations’ cloud applications in multi-cloud environments due to the benefits of our dynamic and run-time analysis with offensive attack surface management (ASM) and active protection with observability. This enables them to conduct continuous, automated security inspection, application telemetry collection, and run-time protection of their most important cloud-native applications.”

Data Theorem’s broad AppSec portfolio protects organizations from data breaches with application security testing and protection for modern web frameworks, API-driven microservices and cloud resources. Its solutions are powered by its award-winning Analyzer Engine, which leverages a new type of dynamic and run-time analysis that is fully integrated into the CI/CD process, and enables organizations to conduct continuous, automated security inspection and remediation. Data Theorem is one of the first vendors to provide a full stack application security analyzer that connects attack surfaces of applications starting at the client layers found in mobile and web, the network layers found in APIs, and the infrastructure layers found in cloud services.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. It is managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Its mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories, and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. It delivers electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning companies’ executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

About Data Theorem

Data Theorem is a leading provider of modern application security, helping customers prevent AppSec data breaches. Its products focus on API security, cloud (serverless apps, CSPM, CWPP, CNAPP), mobile apps (iOS and Android), and web apps (single-page apps). Its core mission is to analyze and secure any modern application anytime, anywhere. The award-winning Data Theorem Analyzer Engine continuously analyzes APIs, Web, Mobile, and Cloud applications in search of security flaws and data privacy gaps. The company has detected more than 5 billion application incidents and currently secures more than 25,000 modern applications for its enterprise customers around the world. Data Theorem is headquartered in Palo Alto, Calif., with offices in New York and Paris. For more information visit www.datatheorem.com.

Data Theorem and TrustKit are trademarks of Data Theorem, Inc. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

