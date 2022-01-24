Versa SASE Wins Coveted Global InfoSec Award during RSA Conference 2022 for Best Network Security and Management

Panel of Security Professionals Recognizes Versa for Delivering Industry’s Only Complete SASE Integration of Cloud Security, Networking, SD-WAN, Secure Access, and Analytics

SANTA CLARA, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#InfoSec–Versa Networks, the recognized secure access service edge (SASE) leader, today announced that its industry-leading Versa SASE has won a 2022 Global InfoSec Award at the RSA Conference 2022 from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine. Versa SASE was named the “Best Solution – Network Security and Management.” Its industry-leading SASE capabilities are being demonstrated in Versa’s booth No. 4227 in Moscone North Hall this week at the RSA Conference 2022.

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the globe. The judges were CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company-submitted materials on the website of each submission, including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy to find more innovative players with new and unique technologies, than the one with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always looking for best-of-breed, next generation InfoSec solutions. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime,” said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine. “Versa SASE is absolutely worthy of this coveted ‘Best Solution – Network Security and Management’ award, and consideration for deployment in your environment.”

“RSAC 2022 is one of Versa’s most important industry events of the year, and it is an honor to win another award for Versa SASE, particularly from this distinguished panel of security industry professionals,” said Michael Wood, Chief Marketing Officer for Versa Networks. “As conference attendees will see, Versa SASE delivers unique integration of networking and security SASE services via the cloud or, if customers prefer, delivered on-premises or as a blended combination of both. Organizations around the world look to Versa as a strategic partner to address their complex secure access, networking and digital transformation needs. Versa is the modern secure network.”

Versa SASE delivers tightly integrated services via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both via Versa Operating System (VOS™) with a Single-Pass Parallel Processing architecture and managed through a single pane of glass. Versa began delivering SASE services such as VPN, Secure SD-WAN, Edge Compute Protection, Next-Generation Firewall, Next-Generation Firewall as a Service, Secure Web Gateway (SWG), and Zero Trust Network Access (ZTNA) more than five years ago. Versa uniquely provides contextual security based on user, role, device, application, location, security posture of the device, and content.

As the leader in SASE, the fastest growing security and networking category, and executing on SASE services for years, Versa is the only solution proven to deliver the industry’s leading and differentiated architecture for high performance and security. Dell’Oro Group listed Versa as the 2021 SASE market share leader with 84-percent market share for the unified category in its 4Q21 Network Security Quarterly Report. Gartner has identified Versa SASE as having the most SASE components out of all 56 vendors Gartner evaluated. Enterprise Management Associates (EMA) also found that Versa SASE has the most SASE supported functions, as published in its industry report.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. It is managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Its mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories, and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. It delivers electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning companies’ executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

About Versa Networks

Versa Networks, the leader in SASE, combines extensive security, advanced networking, industry-leading SD-WAN, genuine multitenancy, and sophisticated analytics via the cloud, on-premises, or as a blended combination of both to meet SASE requirements for small to extremely large enterprises and Service Providers, and via the simplified Versa Titan cloud service designed for Lean IT. Thousands of customers globally with hundreds of thousands of sites trust Versa with their networks, security, and clouds. Versa Networks is privately held and funded by Sequoia Capital, Mayfield, Artis Ventures, Verizon Ventures, Comcast Ventures, Liberty Global Ventures, Princeville Capital, RPS Ventures and Triangle Peak Partners. For more information, visit https://www.versa-networks.com or follow Versa Networks on Twitter @versanetworks.

Versa Networks, VOS, the Versa logo, and Versa Titan are or may be registered trademarks of Versa Networks, Inc. All other marks and names mentioned herein may be trademarks of their respective companies.

