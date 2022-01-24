LogicHub Wins Two Global Infosec Awards at RSA Conference 2022

Cyber Defense Magazine honors LogicHub for comprehensive AI and ML, and as a Hot Company in MDR

SAN FRANCISCO & MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Leading managed detection and response (MDR) and security orchestration, automation, and response (SOAR) provider LogicHub has been recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine with two Global Infosec Awards for Most Comprehensive Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning, and Hot Company in Managed Detection & Response (MDR).

“LogicHub embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe.

“It’s an honor to be recognized with two Global Infosec awards, and we’re thrilled to be participating in the RSA Conference to showcase our innovative threat intelligence, detection and response platform solutions in person to the industry for the first time,” said Willy Leichter, CMO, LogicHub.

Making its debut, LogicHub AuDRA (Autonomous Detection & Response Assistant) is the industry’s first solution to apply AI-driven threat hunting bots to proactively detect threats, anomalies, and attacks from limitless security events across network, cloud, endpoint, and hybrid data sources. LogicHub is the first to apply bot technology to automate the process of creating threat detection playbooks to augment security teams and act as a force multiplier. The interactive, bot-based system creates advanced threat detection playbooks in minutes to hours, instead of days to weeks.

LogicHub’s advanced AI and automation driven MDR, recently recognized as an SC Award Finalist, offers companies the opportunity to outsource the security operations – including people, time and skills – needed to manage critical applications in the AWS cloud, rather than investing in these resources in-house. The recently announced free MDR Jump Start for AWS delivers fully managed detection and response for AWS systems, including real time monitoring, threat detection, configuration management, escalation of critical events and recommended remediation, all for free for ninety days.

The company also offers the LogicHub Free SOAR Edition of its award-winning automation platform, enabling security teams to start using LogicHub SOAR to automate critical but time consuming and repetitive processes, thereby eliminating hours of costly human effort and potential mistakes while freeing up SOC personnel to handle additional tasks.

The complete LogicHub platform, including AuDRA, will be featured at the RSA Conference 2022, Moscone South Booth #326, June 6-9, San Francisco.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

About LogicHub

Founded by seasoned cybersecurity veterans from ArcSight and Sumo Logic, LogicHub is built on the principle that every decision process for threat detection and response can and should be automated. LogicHub’s managed detection and response (MDR) service is built on the LogicHub XDR/SOAR platform, which can be leveraged as a service or deployed as an independently managed platform.

LogicHub delivers intelligent automation-driven extended detection and response solutions that are flexible enough to fit any customer’s requirements. LogicHub solutions adapt and grow with our customers as their needs change, delivering deeper detection, faster response, and lower dwell times. For more information, visit www.logichub.com.

