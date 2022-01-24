Gurucul Wins Global InfoSec Award for Cutting Edge Insider Threat Detection at RSA Conference 2022

Company also wins coveted Publisher’s Choice Award for Best Security Information and Event Management (SIEM)

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Gurucul, a leader in delivering cloud-native and on-premise threat detection, investigation and response (TDIR) solutions for accelerating security operations, today announced that its Security Operations and Analytics Platform has won the Global InfoSec Award for Best Cutting Edge Insider Threat Detection at the RSA Conference 2022. Gurucul’s Next Generation SIEM has also been named the Publisher’s Choice for Best Security Information and Event Management. The Global InfoSec Awards, presented by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), honor leading infosec companies and products from around the globe.

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime. Gurucul is absolutely worthy of both the best Cutting Edge Insider Threat Detection and Publisher’s Choice for best SIEM awards, and should be considered for deployment in your environment,” said Yan Ross, Editor of Cyber Defense Magazine.

The Gurucul Security Operations and Analytics Platform is a cloud-native SaaS offering that works seamlessly and simultaneously across any cloud environment and uniquely supports poly-cloud security analytics, not just correlation. It is also the only platform to go beyond aggregate risk scoring to support a full enterprise-class risk engine to help security teams prioritize events. The Gurucul Platform delivers predictive security analytics to detect unknown threats and reduce access risks. With an open choice of big data, it leverages more than 2,500 Machine Learning (ML) models powered by data science to produce actionable risk intelligence. It can ingest data from any source, including proprietary business applications, to give organizations the most accurate 360-degree view of a user’s or entity’s behavior.

Gurucul Next Generation SIEM is a highly versatile, cloud-native, analytics-driven SIEM. By leveraging ML and artificial intelligence (AI) on massive volumes of data in a vendor-agnostic data lake, Gurucul delivers all the features expected from a SIEM platform and adds capabilities that no conventional SIEM platform can match. This gives teams the ability to detect known and unknown attack patterns, chains, and threats, automate the collection of evidence for investigation, prioritize incidents and response, and much more.

“The Gurucul Platform has the most comprehensive set of advanced security analytics on the market today, including log analytics, endpoint analytics, network traffic analysis, Cloud analytics, IoT analytics, Identity-Access analytics, User Behavior analytics and Entity Behavior analytics,” said Saryu Nayyar, CEO at Gurucul. “It gives SecOps teams powerful visibility into internal and external threats and behaviors. We’re thrilled to be recognized by CDM and the Global InfoSec Awards not only for the best Insider Threat Detection solution, but also for our Next Generation SIEM.”

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s tenth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the Globe. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

About Gurucul

Gurucul is a global cyber security company that is changing the way organizations protect their most valuable assets, data and information from insider and external threats both on-premises and in the cloud. Gurucul’s real-time Cloud-Native Security Operations and Analytics Platform provides customers with an XDR solution, Next Generation SIEM, UEBA, and Identity Analytics. It combines machine learning behavior profiling with predictive risk-scoring algorithms to predict, prevent, and detect breaches. Gurucul technology is used by Global 1000 companies and government agencies to fight cybercrimes, IP theft, insider threat and account compromise as well as for log aggregation, compliance and risk-based security orchestration and automation for real-time extended detection and response. The company is based in Los Angeles. To learn more, visit https://gurucul.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

