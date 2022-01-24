Radiant Logic Wins “Most Innovative Identity & Access Management Company” and “Hot Company: Identity Data” at RSA Conference 2022

Recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine for its Unique and Innovative Intelligent Identity Data Platform

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#RSAC—Radiant Logic, the enterprise Identity Data Fabric company, today announced it is an award winner in two categories from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine: Most Innovative Identity & Access Management Company and Hot Company: Identity Data.

“The addition of the ‘Identity Data’ category speaks volumes about not only the need for companies to embrace an identity data platform for improved security, but also the innovation Radiant Logic brings to the industry,” said Joe Sander, CEO of Radiant Logic. “We are honored to be named in both categories, and are committed to continuing to transform and reimagine the way identity data is managed in the enterprise.”

Designed for large enterprises and government bodies with complex, distributed IT infrastructure, the RadiantOne Intelligent Identity platform creates a flexible identity foundation that speeds time-to-value, reduces internal software development effort, improves security and compliance posture, and provides a frictionless experience for all users. It is built to combat identity sprawl and enterprise technical debt, both of which can lead to massive delays in time-to-market, decreased employee productivity, and an expanded attack surface.

“We’re thrilled to name Radiant Logic a winner in two categories of our coveted Global InfoSec Awards program. The company won these awards not only because they provide a new innovative approach to identity and access management, but because the team has a deep understanding of what is needed and the expertise to help combat today’s cybersecurity threats,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher, Cyber Defense Magazine.

About Radiant Logic

Radiant Logic, the enterprise Identity Data Fabric company, provides the cornerstone of complex identity architectures in today’s digital world. With Radiant, it’s fast and easy to put identity data to work, connecting many disparate data sources across legacy and cloud infrastructures in real-time, without disruption. Our solution creates a solid identity foundation that speeds the success of initiatives, including single sign-on, M&A integrations, identity governance and administration, cloud directory deployments, hybrid and multi-cloud environments, customer identity and access management, and more. From the Fortune 1000 to government agencies, organizations across the globe rely on Radiant to deliver meaningfully faster time-to-value and unprecedented IT agility, while building a secure, future-proof identity infrastructure that meets real-world business demands. Learn more at www.radiantlogic.com.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professionals in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

