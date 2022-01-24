Fortanix Named Winner of the Global InfoSec Awards During RSA Conference 2022

Confidential Computing pioneer welcomes RSA Conference attendees for a discovery conversation at booth #5886, North Expo at the Moscone Center

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Fortanix® Inc., the data-first multicloud security company and leader in Confidential Computing, today announced that it has been named “Publisher’s Choice for Confidential Computing” from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine.

“Fortanix is very pleased to be recognized as the winner of the Global Infosec award and is thankful to the Cyber Defense Magazine team for this honor,” said Shashi Kiran, CMO at Fortanix. “Our vision for Confidential Computing, seeded by our founders Ambuj Kumar and Anand Kashyap, has taken strong root resulting in the tremendous industry traction we see today. This recognition is a testimony to the technology and the team they have built.”

This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s tenth year honoring InfoSec innovators from around the globe. The submission requirements are for any startup, early-stage, later-stage, or public companies in the information security (InfoSec) space with a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service.

The judges are CISSP-, FMDHS-, and CEH-certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of submitted materials including (but not limited to) data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables. CDM has a flexible philosophy in finding innovative players with new and unique technologies rather than those with the most customers or money in the bank. CDM is always asking “what’s next?” in looking for best-of-breed, next-generation InfoSec solutions.

“We scoured the globe looking for cybersecurity innovators that could make a huge difference and potentially help turn the tide against the exponential growth in cybercrime,” said Yan Ross, editor of Cyber Defense Magazine. “Fortanix is absolutely worthy of this coveted award and consideration for deployment in your environment.”

Fortanix is hosting a Cybersecurity Thought Leadership Panel discussion on June 8, 2022, at 6:30 p.m. PDT on the topic of “Securing Digital Identity and Assets with Confidential Computing.” Panelists will include Carole House, Director, National Security Council, The White House; Kay Turner, Chief Digital Identity Advisor, FinCEN; Raghu Nambiar, Corporate VP, AMD; Ambuj Kumar, CEO, Fortanix; and Greg Woolf, CEO, FiVerity. Fortanix CMO Shashi Kiran will host the panel at the offices of Foundation Capital in San Francisco. Register here.

Fortanix secures data, wherever it is. Fortanix helps businesses of all sizes to modernize their data security solutions on-premises, in the cloud and everywhere in-between. Enterprises worldwide, especially in privacy-sensitive industries like healthcare, fintech, financial services, government, and retail, trust Fortanix for data security, privacy and compliance. Fortanix investors include Intel Capital, Foundation Capital, Neotribe Ventures, and In-Q-Tel. Fortanix is headquartered in Mountain View, CA. For more information, visit https://fortanix.com/.

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

