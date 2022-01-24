StrikeReady Sweeps Global InfoSec Awards During RSA Conference 2022

StrikeReady Wins Six Categories in 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards at #RSAC 2022

PALO ALTO, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–An AI-driven security company, StrikeReady today announced it has swept the Cyber Defense Magazine 10th Annual Global InfoSec Awards in six categories during RSA 2022:





Most Comprehensive in Cybersecurity Artificial Intelligence

Most Innovative in Cybersecurity Analytics

Cutting Edge in Cybersecurity Startup of the Year

Cutting Edge in Incident Response

Hot Company in Threat Modeling

Market Leader in Breach & Attack Simulation

Cyber Defense Magazine, the industry’s leading electronic information security magazine, honors infosec innovators from around the globe. Submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage, or public companies in the infosec space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service.

“We’re incredibly honored to receive not just one, but six awards in the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards in the world from Cyber Defense Magazine during this milestone anniversary,” said Yasir Khalid, CEO of StrikeReady. “This recognition is especially important as leading infosec experts from around the globe had a mission to recognize those platforms that were innovative, best of breed and next generation solutions.”

The judges are CISSP, FMDHS, CEH, certified security professionals who voted based on their independent review of the company submitted materials on the website of each submission including but not limited to data sheets, white papers, product literature and other market variables.

“StrikeReady embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

About StrikeReady

StrikeReady Inc. is a cybersecurity startup based out of California. The company was founded in 2019 and offers the industry’s first cloud-based security operations and management platform that enables organizations to increase the effectiveness, efficiency, and affordability of their security operations, while empowering and augmenting cybersecurity teams with institutional knowledge and automation.

StrikeReady is backed by several Bay Area VC firms, along with executives from FireEye, CrowdStrike, Zscalar, and others.

StrikeReady has won numerous awards and mentions in the short time that it has been in existence, including Global InfoSec Awards 2022, Intellyx 2022 Digital Innovator Award, 2022 Govies Awards, 2022 CODiE Finalist Best Emerging Technology, 2022 Artificial Intelligence Excellence Awards, 2022 Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards, 2022 Cybersecurity Excellence Awards, 2021 CyberSecured Awards, American Security Today ‘ASTORS’ Homeland Security Award 2021, Security Today’s Product of the Year Award 2021, Globee’s Disruptor Award 2021, and CB Insights 2021 Cyber Defender.

Connect with us at www.strikeready.co and follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Cyber Defense Magazine

Cyber Defense Magazine is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. We are managed and published by and for ethical, honest, passionate information security professionals. Our mission is to share cutting-edge knowledge, real-world stories and awards on the best ideas, products and services in the information technology industry. We deliver electronic magazines every month online for free, and special editions exclusively for the RSA Conferences. CDM is a proud member of the Cyber Defense Media Group. Learn more about us at https://www.cyberdefensemagazine.com and visit https://www.cyberdefensetv.com and https://www.cyberdefenseradio.com to see and hear some of the most informative interviews of many of these winning company executives. Join a webinar at https://www.cyberdefensewebinars.com and realize that infosec knowledge is power.

