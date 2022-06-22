DataLink Presents at Qualipalooza, RISE Quality Leadership Summit: Evoke360 Value-Based Care Enablement Solution Improves Performance and Patient Outcomes

Visit the DataLink team at booth # 206

TAMPA, Fla.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DataLink Software (DataLink), a leading provider of integrated population health applications and value-based care performance management solutions, is pleased to present at Qualipalooza, RISE Quality Leadership Summit, June 28-29, 2022, Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. Josh Hetler, executive vice president, Business Intelligence, DataLink, and Kacey Serrano, director, Medicare Stars and Risk Adjustment, Arkansas Blue Cross Blue Shield, will present “Spotlight of Innovation: Smart Annual Exam.” This discussion focuses on 1) the benefits of an EHR-agnostic, value-based care-targeted annual exam, 2) importance of the underlying data connectivity and analytics to the success of this workflow, and 3) how prospective workflows help reduce reliance on retrospective review.

“We’re delighted to be part of this leading ‘teamcentric’ conference to share insights and solutions for interdisciplinary teams seeking to improve quality and member touchpoints in the health care journey,” says Ashish Kachru, chief executive office, DataLink. “DataLink’s Evoke360 aligns the payer, provider and member with one solution that proactively closes care gaps to ensure a complete health status for improvements in care delivery and health outcomes. This risk adjustment engine manages current, projected and suspected conditions and values, empowering better health for value-based care initiatives by offering interoperability in a payer-agnostic, meaningful use-certified point-of-care solution.”

Evoke360 captures data from disparate sources to allow 360-degree visibility into the member’s health status, utilizes an analytics engine that prioritizes high-risk members with suspected conditions and provides the financial impacts of those suspected conditions. The solution uses connectivity with EHRs and bi-directional data feeds between disparate systems to extract continuity of care documents (CCD) data, allowing the provider to receive real-time data insights at the point of care.

“We offer an 85+% provider engagement rate and effectively improve workflows, documentation, collaboration and member outcomes,” Kachru adds. “This drives risk adjustment score accuracy so that reimbursement can match the total cost of necessary care. In turn, this enables sufficient funding to improve quality of life for members and leads to stronger financial sustainability for organizations still struggling to overcome COVID-19 setbacks.”

About DataLink Software

Founded in 2001, DataLink is a healthcare technology company that empowers better health by delivering real-time data aggregation, EHR connectivity, and dynamic dashboards and reporting to payers, providers and care partners. DataLink promotes the collaboration of multiple stakeholders across the care continuum, providing a holistic, real-time view of the entire spectrum of patient data, and its intelligent, data-driven solutions drive value by reducing the cost of care, improving quality scores, ensuring risk adjustment accuracy, and simplifying healthcare navigation. For more information, visit www.datalinksoftware.com.

