Harvard MedTech To Participate in Study on Virtual Reality Therapy With Johns Hopkins Medicine

Study Will Explore the Effectiveness of Virtual Reality as an Alternative to Anesthesia During Procedures

LAS VEGAS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Harvard MedTech, a disruptive and innovative company pioneering the use of virtual reality paired with behavioral counseling in the treatment of trauma, has been selected to participate in a study initiated by Johns Hopkins Medicine on the efficacy of using virtual reality technology rather than general anesthesia for procedural sedation. Under the leadership of Dr. Steven Cohen, Johns Hopkins will lead the multi-center investigation during the 12-month study.

“There may be significant advantages to using virtual reality technology instead of general anesthesia for pain control during these procedures, including lower costs, less risk to patients and a quicker recovery,” says Harvard MedTech Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer Gerry Stanley, M.D. “This study, under the leadership of principal investigator Steven Cohen, M.D. of Johns Hopkins, will compare the outcomes of both approaches in a controlled setting.”

Harvard MedTech continues to receive national praise for its Vx® Therapy solution. Vx® Therapy pairs proprietary technology with behavioral health coaching in a unique approach to retrain neural pathways and change the way the brain interprets and processes physical and psychological pain. Patients learn to lessen the experience of pain, become more resilient, recover faster, and re-engage with their lives and work.

“It’s exciting to see an academic medical center of this caliber collaborating with the premier provider of virtual reality technology for the benefit of patients,” Stanley says. “Virtual reality has the ability to provide relief to patients without the associated risk of anesthesia and medications. The insights that Dr. Cohen’s team will glean from this study will improve the lives of countless patients.”

About Harvard MedTech

Harvard MedTech is a breakthrough digital health company that is tapping the new science of how the brain works, combining specially designed virtual reality experiences, psychosocial support, digital engagement and proprietary AI algorithms to retrain neural pathways and alleviate the effects of trauma, including pain, PTSD, anxiety, depression and sleep disorders. The company’s Vx Therapy model is the first to comprehensively integrate this unique combination of digital technologies with behavioral health interventions, in a virtual application that moves the points of care to the patient’s home. This virtual engagement drives high compliance, patient satisfaction and optimal outcomes. It also allows the solution to be affordable and scalable at a population health level. This non-invasive and non-pharmacological approach also provides data that is trackable for a clear assess of its value to patient and health care providers. Visit www.harvardmedtech.com for more information.

