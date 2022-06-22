Construction Begins at Quantum Frederick’s Data Campus

Public officials, community join Quantum Loophole for kickoff of two-year buildout of power, water, fiber, shared facilities at Quantum Frederick

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#datacenter—Quantum Loophole, Inc., an innovative developer of first-of-its-kind Gigawatt-scale, master-planned data center communities, today broke ground on critical infrastructure supporting its new Quantum Frederick site in Maryland. The initial scope of development includes power distribution and underground power ducts, water and sewer pump stations and piping, underground fiber distribution ducts, roads and entryways, and a variety of environmental projects to maintain and distribute mature growth throughout the property.





Quantum Loophole’s first-of-its-kind data center campus offers city-scale infrastructure for hyperscale, colocation, and purpose-built data center developers. The more than 2,100-acre, master-planned site sits just 20 ms from the massive, but constrained, Ashburn ecosystem. Connectivity will be enabled by the company’s QLoop network, set to be one of the most robust conduit systems to ever be constructed, able to hold more than 200,000 strands of fiber.

“We really are building something special here, for the industry and for the community,” remarked Josh Snowhorn, Founder and CEO. “It’s exciting to see the team’s vision for sustainable and predictable data center deployments at unheard of scale becoming reality. None of this would be possible without the interest and support of the State of Maryland and of Frederick County.”

First movers, like recently announced Aligned Data Centers, are able to take full advantage of state incentives for digital infrastructure investment. And they leverage critical sustainability innovations like clean power, reclaimed water, and dig-once fiber deployments enabled by Quantum Loophole’s unique approach, at scale.

The infrastructure buildout includes two network centers to speed interconnection needs. The centers will feature automated robotic cross connects powered by Telescent. As a result, cross connects for Quantum Frederick operators will be delivered in minutes without a human being touching them, reducing the need for expensive truck rolls, all executed simultaneously.

Quantum Loophole reimagines the site selection process for hyperscale and mass-scale data center developments. Its first project, in Frederick County, Maryland, provides the digital infrastructure industry a 10-20 year road map inclusive of land, power, water and fiber network infrastructure.

About Quantum Loophole

Quantum Loophole disrupts data center site selection offering a rapid platform delivery for land, power, connectivity, and scale. The company’s first-of-its-kind gigawatt-scale, master planned data center development uniquely addresses the scalability, connectivity, and cost-efficiency challenges of today’s large-scale deployments. Powered by innovative energy systems, hundreds of thousands of strands of fiber from multiple carriers, and mass-scale entitled land, Quantum Loophole’s master planned communities take the guesswork out of adding needed data center capacity, allowing hyperscalers, enterprises, and colocation providers speed with go-to-market capabilities. Incorporating renewable energy, land and water improvements, Quantum Loophole offers an environmentally sound approach that reduces the overall carbon footprint while fully enabling powered land with the highest level of connectivity, reliability, and security. For more information, please visit www.quantumloophole.com.

