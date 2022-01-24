DeepSig Named to CB Insights AI 100 List of Most Innovative Artificial Intelligence Startups for 2022

DeepSig Recognized for Achievements in Wireless AI Telecom Applications

DeepSig, a leader in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine-learning (ML) innovation in wireless communications, today announced that it has ranked on CB Insights annual AI 100 list. The AI 100 ranking recognizes the 100 most promising private artificial intelligence companies in the world.

“This is the sixth year that CB Insights has recognized the most promising private artificial intelligence companies with the AI 100. This year’s cohort spans 13 industries, working on everything from recycling plastic waste to improving hearing aids,” said Brian Lee, SVP of CB Insights’ Intelligence Unit. “Last year’s AI 100 companies had a remarkable run, raising more than $6 billion, including 20 mega-rounds worth more than $100 million each. We’re excited to watch the companies on this year’s list continue to grow and create products and services that meaningfully impact the world around them.”

“We are honored to be recognized as one of the most promising AI startups by CB Insights for the third year in a row,” said Jim Shea, DeepSig CEO. “DeepSig’s continued growth and success would not be possible without our uniquely talented, fast-moving team and support from our partners and investors. AI is rapidly transforming 5G Radio Access Networks (RAN) and the path to AI-Native 6G, and we are committed to developing software which continues to improve performance and lower costs in both private enterprise and public mobile networks.”

Utilizing the CB Insights platform, the research team picked 100 private market vendors from a pool of over 7,000 companies, including applicants and nominees. They were chosen based on factors including R&D activity, proprietary Mosaic scores, market potential, business relationships, investor profile, news sentiment analysis, competitive landscape, team strength, and tech novelty. The research team also reviewed thousands of Analyst Briefings submitted by applicants.

DeepSig is developing AI/ML technology to fundamentally transform wireless communications and radio sensing systems. DeepSig’s unique and patented AI-Native software for Open vRAN and other radio components make wireless networks more cost-effective, autonomous, efficient and eco-friendly for access and usage of the radio spectrum. See the recent report released with a major industry partner, explaining how DeepSig is transforming the wireless air-interface.

Quick facts on the 2022 AI 100:

Equity funding and deals : Since 2017, the 2022 AI 100 cohort has raised $12 billion+ from 650 investors, across 300+ equity deals.

: Since 2017, the 2022 AI 100 cohort has raised $12 billion+ from 650 investors, across 300+ equity deals. Unicorns : There are 16 companies with $1 billion+ valuations on the list.

: There are 16 companies with $1 billion+ valuations on the list. Geographic distributions: Seventy-three of the selected companies are headquartered in the US. Eight of the winners are based in the UK, followed by five in Canada. Other countries represented in this year’s list include India, Sweden, China, and Germany.

About CB Insights

CB Insights builds software that enables the world’s best companies to discover, understand, and make technology decisions with confidence. By marrying data, expert insights, and work management tools, clients manage their end-to-end technology decision-making process on CB Insights. To learn more, please visit www.cbinsights.com.

About DeepSig

DeepSig, Inc. is a venture-backed and product-centric technology company developing revolutionary wireless processing software solutions using cutting edge machine learning techniques to transform baseband processing, wireless sensing and other key wireless applications. Known as “deep learning,” a proven technology in vision and speech processing now accelerates 5G network performance, capacity, operational efficiency and the customer experience. For more information, visit https://www.deepsig.ai.

