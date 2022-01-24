Piper Sandler Expands DIS Investment Banking with Two Key Hires

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Piper Sandler Companies (NYSE: PIPR), a leading investment bank, is pleased to announce the addition of managing director, Steven Hull and vice president Frank Damian to the DIS investment banking group. Hull and Damian will both be based in the firm’s Chicago office.

Prior to joining the firm, Hull worked as a managing director at BMO Capital Markets for 15 years in both the M&A and Industrials groups. Most recently he worked as head of transportation and logistics sector coverage. He has extensive experience advising on transactions within the T&L sector including M&A advisory for both private and public companies, leveraged bank and high yield bond offerings, and public equity offerings. Hull earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in economics from Wittenberg University and a Master’s of Business Administration from The Weatherhead School of Management at Case Western Reserve University.

“I am thrilled to be joining the Piper Sandler team. The firm has fantastic trajectory in both industrials and transportation and logistics and a winning, team-oriented culture. I look forward to the opportunity of building a leading T&L M&A franchise with Frank and the rest of the Piper Sandler team,” said Steven Hull.

Damian also joins from BMO Capital Markets where, as a vice president, he led the execution of mergers & acquisitions, leveraged bank and high yield bond offerings, and public equity offerings in the transportation and logistics sector. Damian earned a Bachelor of Science degree in finance with honors from the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign.

“We are excited to have Steve and Frank join our team and expand our transportation and logistics sector coverage. Steve and Frank have a great track record of M&A and debt capital markets transactions,” said Matt Sznewajs, co-head of diversified industrials & services banking.

