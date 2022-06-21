Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of Vection Technologies LTD

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Deutsche Bank announced today its appointment as depositary bank for the American Depositary Receipt program of Vection Technologies LTD.

Vection Technologies LTD. (OTC: VCTNY) is an enterprise-focused company that helps businesses bridge the physical and digital worlds. They help organizations leverage their 3D data via extended reality (XR) interfaces that fosters collaboration, learning and sales.*

In addition to specializing in administering cross-border equity structures such as New York Shares and American and Global Depositary Receipts, Deutsche Bank provides corporates, financial institutions, hedge funds and supranational agencies around the world with trustee, agency, escrow and related services. Deutsche Bank offers a very broad range of services for diverse products, from complex securitizations and project finance to syndicated loans, debt exchanges and restructurings.

* This information was provided by Vection Technologies LTD (June 2022).

Depositary Receipt Information

Country

Melbourne, Victoria, Australia

Custodian Bank

National Nominees Limited

Effective Date

June 21, 2022

 

 

Level I ADR

 

CUSIP

92242X 102

ISIN

US92242X1028

Symbol

VCTNY

Exchange

OTC

Current Ratio

1 ADR to 120 Ordinary Shares

Eligibility

DTC

Depositary Receipt Contacts

Head of Depositary Receipts

New Business Development

Daniel Clark

Nicole Pfundstein

Tel: +1 212 250 3547

Tel: +61 2 8258 1019

 

 

www.adr.db.com

Markets Distribution

[email protected]

London

 

Tel: +44 (0) 20 7547 6500

gtb.db.com

New York

 

Tel: +1 212 250 9100

Deutsche Bank provides commercial and investment banking, retail banking, transaction banking and asset and wealth management products and services to corporations, governments, institutional investors, small and medium-sized businesses, and private individuals. Deutsche Bank is Germany’s leading bank, with a strong position in Europe and a significant presence in the Americas and Asia Pacific.

The Depositary Receipts have been registered pursuant to the US Securities Act of 1933 (the “Act”). The investment or investment service which is the subject of this notice is not available to retail clients as defined by the UK Financial Conduct Authority. This notice has been approved and/or communicated by Deutsche Bank AG New York. The services described in this notice are provided by Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas (Deutsche Bank) or by its subsidiaries and/or affiliates in accordance with appropriate local registration and regulation. Deutsche Bank is providing the attached notice strictly for information purposes and makes no claims or statement, nor does it warrant or in any way represent, as to the accuracy or completeness of the details contained herein or therein. This announcement appears as a matter of record only. Neither this announcement nor the information contained herein constitutes an offer or solicitation by Deutsche Bank or any other issuer or entity for the purchase or sale of any securities nor does it constitute a solicitation to any person in any jurisdiction where solicitation would be unlawful. No part of this notice may be copied or reproduced in any way without the prior written consent of Deutsche Bank. Past results are not an indication of future performance. Copyright© June 2022 Deutsche Bank AG. All rights reserved.

Contacts

Deutsche Bank AG

Press & Media Relations

Jon Laycock

+12122509504

Cell. +447919103884

[email protected]b.com

