University of Phoenix Announces 2022 Faculty of the Year Award Recipients

Award honors top faculty nominated by students and faculty colleagues

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The University of Phoenix honored its annual Faculty of the Year Award recipients at an awards ceremony event held Saturday, June 25. The Faculty of the Year Award is part of the Faculty Rewards & Recognition Program at the University of Phoenix. Each year, the university announces a nomination period and asks students, employees and faculty to nominate faculty for the award. This year, the university received a record number of responses with more than 2,200 nominations.

“The Faculty of the Year Award and nominations process is an opportunity to recognize instructors who consistently exemplify the value of the University’s practitioner faculty model and demonstrate the highest level of dedication to our students,” states John Woods, Ph.D., provost and chief academic officer at University of Phoenix. “The faculty selected for this award demonstrated the highest level of engagement in supporting our students and inspiring them on their educational journey.”

The Faculty of the Year Award honors the contributions of faculty across the university’s seven colleges: College of Business and Information Technology; College of Doctoral Studies; College of Education; College of General Studies; College of Health Professions; College of Nursing; and College of Social and Behavioral Sciences. This year, there were 15 award recipients.

Catherine Blanco, Ph.D., M.A. (College of General Studies)

Irene Blundell, M.A. (College of General Studies)

Bradley Carroll, MBA (College of General Studies)

Mark Cherry, M.S. (College of General Studies)

Gregory Friesz, DNP, M.S. (College of Nursing)

Charity Jennings, Ed.D., MIS, MAEd (College of Education)

Mitchell Jessip, M.S. (College of Social and Behavioral Sciences)

Jane King, J.D. (College of General Studies)

Eloise McFadden, M.A. (College of General Studies)

Erica Peterson, MBA (College of Health Professions)

Robert Schmitt, D.C. (College of Health Professions)

Harold Stinson, M.S. (College of Business and Information Technology)

Louise Underdahl, Ph.D., MPA, M.S. (College of Doctoral Studies)

Robert Vella, M.S. (College of Health Professions)

Christopher Wilson, M.S. (College of Health Professions)

“Receiving the Faculty of the Year Award is so humbling because it is not just about me. I could not do what I do without the support of the University of Phoenix – our leadership, our accessibility services, and our training team,” states Irene Blundell, an award recipient and faculty in the College of General Studies. “I love my students. Each one has a story and I want to hear it. My goal as an instructor is to equip my students with the skills and confidence they need to succeed in school, on-the-job, and in life. I want them to believe in themselves as much as I believe in them. This award represents hundreds of hours of face-to-face instruction, online postings, grading, frustration, and joy.”

