Digital Air Strike Expands CX Inventory Merchandising Technology Solutions with Google Vehicle Ads

PHOENIX–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#carsforsale–Digital Air Strike, the leading consumer engagement and customer experience (CX) technology and services company, today unveiled expanded inventory merchandising capabilities enabling dealers to attract, engage and retain more in-market shoppers, compete with national online retailers, and improve lead conversion rates. The company now includes advanced Google vehicle advertising capabilities in the DAS CX Tech solution suite. The solution builds on Digital Air Strike’s advanced and targeted VDP (Vehicle Details Page) technology through social media, streaming ads, and other high-impact consumer platforms.

Leveraging the power of Google paired with Digital Air Strike’s technology to integrate real-time inventory, Digital Air Strike’s new Google Vehicle Ads feature enables dealerships to dominate search by elevating their VDP to the most prized real estate in an online search. With a click, shoppers are directed to the dealer’s site, creating ample sales and service growth opportunities.

The new Vehicle Ads carousel features vehicles based on high-intent searches. The user-friendly carousel offers shoppers the most relevant vehicle listings of up-to-date inventory that directs to a dealer’s VDP – not a third-party marketplace – amplifying the opportunity for conversion. When coupled with social media engagement, streaming messaging, and other high-impact awareness platforms, dealers compete and win at the highest level with their most significant asset: available inventory.

“We’ve partnered with Digital Air Strike to enable us to overcome today’s market challenges of limited inventory,” said Erika Maley, Director of Marketing for Don Hattan Dealerships. “Leveraging our available new and used inventory, along with Digital Air Strike’s inventory merchandising technology, we were able to improve our ROI by 22%, all while exceeding our profitability target.”

“The VDP is the gateway to highly qualified car shoppers that can be nurtured into loyal sales and service customers. The launch of Google Vehicle Ads truly levels the playing field for dealers to increase premium traffic,” said Jason Barrie, Chief Operating Officer at Digital Air Strike. “More than 60% of consumers start their vehicle research process on Google1. When search targeting is coupled with social media targeting strategies, it provides dealers with a ‘one-two punch’ approach that is much needed in today’s fiercely competitive auto retail market.”

Webinar

On Thursday, June 9 at 1 p.m. ET/10 a.m. PT, Barrie will join Google’s automotive retail expert for a Digital Air Strike-hosted webinar providing insights into the expanded VDP-targeting capabilities. The conversation will cover how the newest ad format from Google can help dealers market locally, powerfully, and competitively, and how showing up at the top of search leads to higher conversions at a lower cost. To register, click here.

Product Information

Digital Air Strike’s expanded DAS CX Tech Inventory Merchandising Solution includes:

VDP Power Pack: VDP Power Social (Facebook and Instagram carousel) VDP Power Search (Google Vehicle Ads vehicle carousel)

Inventory Maximizer Ignite: Google Cars For Sale on Google Business Profile (formerly Google My Business) Facebook inventory listing on business page YouTube dynamic vehicle video creation and posting Vehicle listings and Virtual Showroom on Digital Air Strike’s leading vehicle marketplace Bestride.com



Digital Air Strike’s CX Tech Solutions are rooted in industry and marketing expertise using merchandising vehicle data. The solutions also create an engaging, results-driven customer experience. Visit www.DigitalAirStrike.com or call 888-820-3577 to learn how Digital Air Strike’s CX Tech can work for you.

