Mouser Electronics Examines Importance of Designing for Security in Third Empowering Innovation Together Episode

DALLAS & FORT WORTH, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#electronics—Mouser Electronics Inc., the industry’s leading New Product Introduction (NPI) distributor with the widest selection of semiconductors and electronic components™, launched the latest chapter of its award-winning Empowering Innovation Together™ program. In this episode, Mouser explores the importance of incorporating security into every stage of the design process, starting with architecture selection and component choice. The third installment features a wide variety of content, including a new Then, Now and Next video, blog, article, infographic and a new episode of The Tech Between Us podcast.





This newest topic in the 2022 Empowering Innovation Together program offers a timely look at the increasingly critical role of designing with security in mind, including available hardware features and the latest software tools and techniques, as well as stand-alone security products.

“Connected devices continue to be high-risk targets for security threats. Whether in connected vehicles, smart homes or wearables, engineers are increasingly implementing security from the ground up in their designs,” says Glenn Smith, President and CEO of Mouser Electronics. “With this latest EIT episode, we shine a light on some of the latest security practices to help engineers as they safeguard their designs.”

In a new episode of the Tech Between Us podcast, Alan Grau, Vice President of Sales & Business Development for PQShield, joins Mouser’s Director of Technical Content, Raymond Yin, for a conversation about security trends such as authentication for embedded systems, securing wireless links for data transmission and the products and tools available to engineers for secure environment design.

“As the technologies behind our connected devices become more advanced, so do efforts to thwart the robust systems securing those devices,” says Grau. “I’m excited to speak with Raymond about the next generation of security practices, including post-quantum cryptography, and hope that our conversation gives designers a jumping-off point for designing with security in mind.”

The third installment will also feature two articles focused on the IoT trusted zone and the key to embedded security, as well as an infographic highlighting security’s critical role in connected vehicles.

The Designing for Security installment is sponsored by Mouser’s valued manufacturer partners Analog Devices, Infineon Technologies, Microchip Technology, NXP Semiconductors, STMicroelectronics and Xilinx.

Upcoming topics in the 2022 EIT program will explore driver monitor systems, private 5G networks and autonomous mobile robots. The program will spotlight timely product developments and discover the technical developments needed to stay timely with innovation in the marketplace.

Established in 2015, Mouser’s Empowering Innovation Together program is one of the electronic component industry’s most recognized programs. To learn more, visit https://www.mouser.com/empowering-innovation and follow Mouser on Facebook and Twitter.

For more Mouser news, visit https://www.mouser.com/newsroom/.

