Digital Trading Cards Launches the World’s First Independent Digital Collectibles Marketplace

Los Angeles, California–(Newsfile Corp. – June 3, 2022) – Digital Trading Cards (DTC) is excited to launch the world’s first independent marketplace for digital collectibles. The marketplace is a central exchange that houses a wide range of digital collectibles including art, trading cards, game tokens, and a variety of other digital assets. It is secured on the Polygon blockchain and uses the Ethereum network for scaling – offering a carbon-neutral alternative to many other popular blockchain marketplaces out there.

The platform is 100% on-chain, offering secure and transparent transactions that can be verified by anyone. Minting costs are kept very low thanks to the Polygon platform, which ensures that the marketplace can scale efficiently and in a cost-effective way. This is an important step in bringing digital assets and art to more people while also acknowledging the impact that such technology has on the environment. Collectors can use any currency and any wallet that they want.

Artists and creators who contribute collectibles to the marketplace can access a vibrant marketplace of digital collectors who believe in the vision of blockchain-based assets and want to play a role in the burgeoning industry that surrounds it. This form of marketplace offers an innovative new way to monetize artistic excellence – providing an ongoing royalty agreement that continues to offer value as collectibles are traded. They offer complex customizable and immutable royalty splits for multiple IP holders managed by their patent-pending technology Royaltree. This provides robust and sustainable income for the creators at the heart of this ecosystem.

In addition, IP partners and brands can use the custom-built SDK to augment existing brands and other intellectual property.

The company’s mission is to create an efficient and wide-ranging central exchange that is fully accessible to everyone – allowing more people to participate in this new asset class. DTC offers the only marketplace where players, collectors, and artists can use any currency and any wallet. By bringing the excitement, thrill, and fanaticism that already exists for trading cards into the digital sphere, they hope to transform the collectibles space into one that can enter the mainstream of social consciousness.

Digital Trading Cards (DTC) uses the power of blockchain to bring together the excitement of authentic digital collectibles in unique entertainment experiences. They curate and create original digital valuables including: art, cards, collectibles, game tokens, and marketplace assets backed by patent-pending blockchain smart contracts. We promote, and market curated collections or single items, and the owner creators nominate the benefactors.

Michael A. Pace ~ CEO / Founder

