xSuite to Take Part in 2022 SAPinsider Conference as Platinum Sponsor

Company to Host Six Sessions on Accounts Payable Automation, Including Three with Notable Clients

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#P2P—xSuite Group, a global leader in SAP-based procure-to-pay (P2P) workflows that specializes in streamlining accounts payable (AP) processes, today announced it will be hosting six educational sessions addressing accounts payable automation at 2022 SAPinsider (July 19-21) in the Bellagio Hotel & Casino, Las Vegas as a Platinum Sponsor.

Conference attendees can find xSuite at booth 1005 exhibiting its versatile software solutions for incoming invoice processing, purchasing and order confirmations. Attendees can learn about xSuite’s smart workflow solutions, including P2P processing automation, digital supplier correspondence management, digital coding and vendor invoice approval. xSuite’s rule-based workflows manage both paper and electronic invoices in all major formats.

xSuite plans to host three 20-minute sessions addressing AI in accounts payable automation and simplifying vendor onboarding using a supplier portal. The company’s own Business Partner Portal on the SAP Cloud Platform adds speed and ease to day-to-day procurement processes with features for digitizing and streamlining vendor communication and document exchange.

Three other sessions lasting 45 minutes will be held in cooperation with three notable clients:

Global AP Automation at Dole Packaged Foods

AP Automation for Two Million Invoices at Radiant Global Logistics

Accelerating AP Processing by 90% at Lionsgate Entertainment

Spanning four days and over 2,500 participants, SAPinsider 2022 is a premier conference that provides leaders in business and technology the opportunity to share ideas and create strategies that leverage and maximize their assets. Attendees will be given the opportunity to present or participate in sessions aiming to enhance and build new business processes, as well as network with some of the leading experts within their respective industries.

For more information regarding the conference and how to register, please visit the 2022 SAPinsider website.

About xSuite

With offices in the U.S., Europe and Asia, experience across industries and multiple SAP solutions to boot, xSuite is a top innovator in optimizing SAP-based P2P workflows, providing software and implementing solutions for over 1,200 clients. The company has become a trusted partner in modernizing AP systems and automating manual, paper-based processes.

