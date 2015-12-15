Digital transformation specialist Amdaris partners with financial infrastructure platform Stripe to transform industry-leading payment services

The partnership will help to accelerate the adoption of the platform across the industry

Bristol, UK; 22nd June 2022: Digital transformation specialist Amdaris has partnered with Stripe, the financial infrastructure platform for businesses, to provide an industry-leading solution for embedded payments and financial services.

By teaming up with Stripe, Amdaris can empower companies to build and scale powerful global payments and financial services more efficiently. Amdaris will provide the necessary delivery means and skills, which will provide a seamless experience for users.

Amdaris will integrate its expertise with Stripe’s payment solutions to allow clients to create new revenue opportunities and expand globally. This includes helping customers go to market faster without major investment upfront or ongoing development or operations. Stripe’s platform also helps businesses build better end-to-end payment experiences with instant onboarding, robust reporting, and a full suite of payments and fintech solutions.

Vlad Nanu, Co-CEO of Amdaris, commented: “This partnership expands Amdaris’ existing expertise in payments and represents yet another level of our commitment to transforming the technology industry and creating lasting value for our clients. We look forward to the further innovation we can create together to help transform the fintech space.”

“The launch of the Stripe Partner Ecosystem coincides with more businesses looking beyond their organisation to navigate the internet economy, and Stripe is making it easier to find the right partner for their needs,” said Dorothy Copeland, Vice President of Global Partnerships and Alliances at Stripe. “By partnering with Amdaris and introducing a comprehensive set of partner resources, companies around the world will be able to accelerate their move to online commerce more easily.”

About Amdaris

Amdaris delivers innovative Software Development, Application Support Managed Services, and Consultancy Services from their HQ in the UK and delivery centres in Eastern Europe, run by co-CEOs Andy Rogers and Vlad Nanu and backed by BGF.

https://amdaris.com/

About Stripe

Stripe is a financial infrastructure platform for businesses. Millions of companies—from the world’s largest enterprises to the most ambitious startups—use Stripe to accept payments, grow their revenue, and accelerate new business opportunities. Headquartered in San Francisco and Dublin, the company aims to increase the GDP of the internet.

