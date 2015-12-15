Netacea Announces Partnership Agreement With AVANT

AVANT offers Trusted Advisors a more comprehensive security offering with Netacea’s industry-leading enterprise bot detection and mitigation solution

MANCHESTER, UK & NEW YORK – June 22, 2022— Netacea, the bot detection and mitigation specialist, today announced a new partnership agreement with AVANT, a platform for IT decision-making and investment. Netacea’s award-winning bot management solution will bolster AVANT’s security offerings and provide its network of Trusted Advisors with a more comprehensive approach to combating growing and evolving security threats. As an AVANT supplier, Netacea will also join the company’s Security Council and offer Trusted Advisors with advice and counsel on the growing threat bots pose to businesses worldwide.

According to Netacea’s new report, The Bot Management Review 2022, there is growing awareness and investment in bot mitigation but there are still many misconceptions around the origin, intent, and complexity of bot attacks. For example, more than 50% of respondents still believe bot attacks only originate in Russia and China. More importantly, one key survey finding reveals that businesses are taking longer to react to bot attacks. In 2022, the average time to react to an attack is approximately 16 weeks as compared with between 12 and 14 weeks in Netacea’s 2021 report, The Bot Management Review: What are bots costing your business?

According to Shane McNamara EVP of Operations & Engineering at AVANT, the company chose Netacea as its first bot management supplier over similar solutions for its innovative use of threat intelligence and machine learning.

“Netacea is an ideal supplier for AVANT,” said McNamara. “As the cybersecurity landscape continually evolves, we are committed to addressing the threats global enterprises face and provide Trusted Advisors with the very best and most comprehensive forward-looking security tools. This is why joining forces with Netacea, which has the technology and know-how to fight 21st century threats, makes perfect sense. With Netacea, Trusted Advisors can protect their websites, mobile apps and APIs from automated threats using its bot management Intent Analytics™ engine, decreasing the potential of falling victim to bad actors and their illegal schemes.”

In April, Netacea announced that Forrester identified the company as a Strong Performer in its 2022 evaluation of the bot management market in The Forrester Wave™: Bot Management, Q2 2022 report, receiving the highest possible scores for Threat Detection and Bot Detection capabilities.

Kirk Horton, Vice President of Channels and Partners, who leads Netacea’s NetElite™ Partner Program, which launched in North America in January 2022, said that partners like AVANT are an important part of the company’s global growth strategy.

“In my more than 20 years of experience in building IT channel programs, one important component to a successful partnership has always been the alignment on goals and a shared vision – which is exactly why we’re certain AVANT is a great fit for Netacea,” said Horton. “We’re excited to work with AVANT to deliver Trusted Advisors with industry-leading bot management technology, and provide a comprehensive, 360-degree view of the threats global businesses face daily. We’re confident that through this new partnership, Trusted Advisors will be able to develop and offer a more effective approach to fighting the growing security threats posed by bots.”

Netacea’s revolutionary agentless approach to bot management combines web log analysis with real-time and historic trends to analyse user behaviour and determine intent. The technology is uniquely equipped to detect sophisticated threats, combining extensive signal collection with deep analysis and dashboards that address both security and business context in the enterprise environment.

To learn how Netacea’s NetElite Partner program and how its technology distinguishes bots from humans and protects websites, mobile apps and APIs, please visit the Netacea website.

About Netacea

Netacea, a bot detection and mitigation platform, takes a smarter approach to bot management and is a recognized leader for its innovative use of threat intelligence and machine learning. Netacea’s Intent Analytics™ engine analyses web and API logs in near real-time to identify and mitigate bot threats. This unique approach provides businesses with transparent, actionable threat intelligence that empowers them to make informed decisions about their traffic.

About AVANT

AVANT is the nation’s premier Technology Services Distributor and leading industry platform for IT decision-making. AVANT provides unique value to its extensive network of Trusted Advisors with its proprietary customer facing tool, Pathfinder, original research, channel sales enablement, training, and resources to guide business decisions for next generation technologies. From the strongest security services and latest UCaaS and CCaaS solutions, to complex cloud designs and global wide-area network deployments, AVANT sets the industry standard as the leading Technology Services Distributor, enabling its partners and clients to make intelligent, data-driven decisions about services, technology and cost-effective communications. For more information about AVANT, visit http://www.goavant.net, or connect on Twitter and LinkedIn.

