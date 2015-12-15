DISCO Celebrates Opening of New Global Headquarters in Austin, Texas

New downtown office reiterates company’s commitment to Austin market and addresses extensive growth and expansion

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#atx—DISCO (NYSE:LAW), a leader in AI-enabled legal technology, today officially opened the doors to its new global headquarters in downtown Austin. Located at 111 Congress Avenue and consisting of more than 46,000 square feet inside the One Eleven Congress building, the new office will be home to approximately 40% of the company’s more than 600 employees.

“When we moved DISCO’s headquarters from Houston to Austin in 2018, I predicted that the talent in this city would accelerate our vision to make DISCO the company of record for legal – and that bet is paying off!” said DISCO Chief Executive Officer Kiwi Camara. “‘Today, we are one of the few publicly traded legaltech companies as our products are changing the industry’s expectations about what legal software can do, how fast it can be, how easy it can be to use, and how much it can improve legal outcomes. I am excited to bring DISCO’s global headquarters to vibrant downtown Austin and to continue to be a part of the city’s innovative tech community.”

DISCO recently opened a new U.S. office in New York, and its EMEA headquarters are located in London. Future offices are planned in Canada and continental Europe as the company expands globally to meet the needs of its international customer base.

To address the growing demand to use technology to strengthen the rule of law, DISCO is hiring across sales, marketing, engineering, professional services, and human resources. To learn more about career opportunities at DISCO in Austin and globally, visit https://www.csdisco.com/careers.

About DISCO

DISCO (NYSE:LAW) provides a cloud-native, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution that simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. Our scalable, integrated solution enables legal departments to easily collect, process and review enterprise data that is relevant or potentially relevant to legal matters. For more information, visit www.csdisco.com.

