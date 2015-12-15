DLP Capital Acquires Harbor House Multifamily in Corpus Christi

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DLP Capital, a private real estate investment and finance firm, is excited to announce the purchase of Harbor House on Saratoga, a 252-unit Corpus Christi apartment complex, located at 6225 Saratoga Blvd.

The property will be renamed DLP Saratoga and is conveniently located near multiple medical centers, schools, Naval Air Station-Corpus Christi Army Depot, and Texas A&M University-Corpus Christi. Additionally, the Corpus Christi International Airport and Corpus Christi CBD are approximately 10 miles from the property.

DLP Saratoga offers seven different floor plans ranging from 1, 2, and 3-bedroom units, and each unit features luxurious upgrades including stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, vinyl floors, and sleek fixtures that create a desirable modern look. Community amenities include a dog park, sparkling pool, clubhouse, fitness center, basketball court, media room/theater, grilling areas, and covered parking for most cars.

DLP Capital’s acquisition of this complex is the latest of many Texas-based projects as the company continues to pursue providing natural, affordable workforce housing to families in the Corpus Christi area.

“Investing in a property like DLP Saratoga aligns with our mission of providing housing solutions that are affordable for the local community,” said DLP Capital CEO and Founder Don Wenner. “Quality housing shouldn’t be unattainable, and we hope to appeal to local military members, logistics workers, and students in the area that may be seeking a home closer to work and school.”

About DLP Capital

DLP Capital is a private real estate investment and financial services company focused on making an IMPACT through acquiring, developing, and building communities, relationships, housing, leaders, and organizations. DLP Capital has an expansive array of business divisions and companies including lending, investment funds, sales, leasing, title services, property management, construction management, development, and loan servicing. Through the Elite Execution System, as well as its exclusive membership platforms focused on business scaling, investment housing, family, and wealth, DLP Capital impacts lives by empowering its clients to choose, create, grow and preserve prosperity. For more Information, visit DLPCapital.com.

Contacts

Sarah Butler



[email protected]