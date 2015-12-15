Drips Receives Top Workplaces 2022 Honor

Fast-Growing Akron-Based Tech Firm Recognized as a Top Workplace for Employees

AKRON, Ohio–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#ai–Drips announced today it has been awarded a Northeast Ohio Top Workplaces 2022 honor by cleveland.com and The Plain Dealer. The list is based solely on employee feedback gathered through a third-party survey administered by employee engagement technology partner Energage, LLC. The anonymous survey uniquely measures 15 culture drivers that are critical to the success of any organization including alignment, execution and connection, just to name a few. Drips is among 220 organizations recognized with the Northeast Ohio Top Workplaces 2022 award.

According to Eric Rubino, CEO of Energage, earning a Top Workplaces award is considered a badge of honor for any company. It signifies that your company is standing out. “This award is coming authentically from your employees. That’s something you should be proud of. In today’s job market, it’s all about attracting and retaining the right talent,” stated Rubino.

Drips’ engagement score was measured by three statements: loyalty, referral, and motivation. Of the 71.1% of Drips employees who responded to the survey, more than 80% reported being engaged. As Drips continues its forward momentum, the company maintains a strong employee culture, doubling down on recruiting top talent while recognizing and challenging the current teams. Drips’ connected remote workplace culture honors its humble roots and a set of unwavering core values of “happiness, improve, lean, passion and team.”

“As the Drips team continues to expand, our mission, core values and employee culture help us grow together, working in unison toward a common goal – serving the needs of our clients and their stakeholders,” said Aaron Christopher (“A.C.”) Evans, CEO and Co-Founder of Drips. “We are proud of this recognition and look forward to the challenges that lie ahead as well as our continued success in defining and dominating our market.”

About Drips

The Drips AI-powered platform enables enterprises to engage with their audiences using a conversational outreach strategy that includes human-like two-way texting, scheduled calling, and voicemail messages. Backed by a proprietary natural language processing model, the Drips platform empowers enterprises to break through the noise, capture intent, and drive meaningful outcomes. With more than half a billion conversations handled to date, our AI is constantly improving. More than 3.5 billion touchpoints have gone through the Drips platform. The platform offers an open API allowing clients to integrate with any CRM, marketing automation system, dialer or call center platform. Learn more at www.drips.com or connect via LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram or the Drips blog.

About Energage

Making the world a better place to work together.™

Energage is a purpose-driven company that helps organizations turn employee feedback into useful business intelligence and credible employer recognition through Top Workplaces. Built on 16 years of culture research and the results from 27 million employees surveyed across more than 75,000 organizations, Energage delivers the most accurate competitive benchmark available. With access to a unique combination of patented analytic tools and expert guidance, Energage customers lead the competition with an engaged workforce and an opportunity to gain recognition for their people-first approach to culture. For more information or to nominate your organization, visit energage.com or topworkplaces.com.

