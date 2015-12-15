DocGo to be Added to the Russell 2000® Index

NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–DocGo, a leading provider of last-mile mobile health services and integrated ambulance medical transportation solutions (Nasdaq: DCGO), announced today that it is set to join the Russell 2000® Index at the conclusion of the 2022 Russell indexes annual reconstitution, effective after the US market opens on June 27. Membership in the Russell 2000® Index, which remains in place for one year, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index. The stock also was automatically added to the appropriate growth and value indexes.

“Our inclusion in the Russell 2000® and 3000® Indexes reflects the tremendous progress that the entire DocGo team has achieved, particularly in the short time since becoming a public company in November of last year, and I am proud of this significant accomplishment,” stated Stan Vashovsky Co-Founder and CEO of DocGo. “We continue to innovate and address gaps that exist in the delivery of healthcare, and I believe we have barely scratched the surface of the opportunity that exists for our company. We are very pleased to have been selected for inclusion in this prestigious index and look forward to heightened visibility across the investment community.”

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. Approximately $10.6 trillion in assets are benchmarked against Russell’s US indexes. Russell indexes are part of FTSE Russell, a leading global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About DocGo

DocGo is a leading provider of last-mile mobile care services and integrated ambulance medical transportation solutions. DocGo is disrupting the traditional four-wall healthcare system by providing care at the scale of humanity. DocGo’s innovative technology and dedicated field staff of certified health professionals elevate the quality of patient care and drive business efficiencies for facilities, hospital networks, and health insurance providers. With Mobile Health, DocGo empowers the full promise and potential of telehealth by facilitating healthcare treatment, in tandem with a remote physician, in the comfort of a patient’s home or workplace. Together with DocGo’s integrated Ambulnz medical transport services, DocGo is bridging the gap between physical and virtual care. For more information, please visit www.docgo.com.

About FTSE Russell:

FTSE Russell is a global index leader that provides innovative benchmarking, analytics and data solutions for investors worldwide. FTSE Russell calculates thousands of indexes that measure and benchmark markets and asset classes in more than 70 countries, covering 98% of the investable market globally.

FTSE Russell index expertise and products are used extensively by institutional and retail investors globally. Approximately $17.9 trillion is currently benchmarked to FTSE Russell indexes. For over 30 years, leading asset owners, asset managers, ETF providers and investment banks have chosen FTSE Russell indexes to benchmark their investment performance and create ETFs, structured products and index-based derivatives.

A core set of universal principles guides FTSE Russell index design and management: a transparent rules-based methodology is informed by independent committees of leading market participants. FTSE Russell is focused on applying the highest industry standards in index design and governance and embraces the IOSCO Principles. FTSE Russell is also focused on index innovation and customer partnerships as it seeks to enhance the breadth, depth and reach of its offering.

FTSE Russell is wholly owned by London Stock Exchange Group.

For more information, visit www.ftserussell.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended) concerning DocGo. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements that address our expected future business and financial performance and statements about (i) our plans, objectives and intentions with respect to future operations, services and products, (ii) our competitive position and opportunities, and (iii) other statements identified by words such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “potential”, “believe”, “seek”, “could”, “estimate”, “judgment”, “targeting”, “should”, “anticipate”, “predict” “project”, “aim”, “goal”, “outlook”, “guidance”, and similar words, phrases or expressions. These forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations and beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management, and current market trends and conditions. Forward-looking statements inherently involve risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, and which may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in our forward-looking statements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Particular uncertainties that could materially affect current or future results include possible accounting adjustments made in the process of finalizing reported financial results; any risks associated with global economic conditions and concerns; the effects of global outbreaks of pandemics or contagious diseases or fear of such outbreaks, such as the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic; competitive pressures; pricing declines; rates of growth in our target markets; our ability to improve gross margins; cost-containment measures; legislative and regulatory actions; the impact of legal proceedings and compliance risks; the impact on our business and reputation in the event of information technology system failures, network disruptions, cyber-attacks, or losses or unauthorized access to, or release of, confidential information; and the ability of the company to comply with laws and regulations regarding data privacy and protection. We undertake no intent or obligation to publicly update or revise any of these forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

