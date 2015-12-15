US Online Higher Education Market Poised to Grow by $33.5 Billion by 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–The “Online Higher Education Market in US 2022-2026” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering.

The publisher has been monitoring the online higher education market in the US and it is poised to grow by $ 33.35 bn during 2022-2026, progressing at a CAGR of 19.82% during the forecast period. Collaborations between enterprises and educational institutions and rising adoption of cloud computing are two major factors behind this growth.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by collaborations between enterprises and educational institutions and the increasing penetration of smartphones and tablets.

The online higher education market in US analysis includes subjects and courses segments.

The online higher education market in US is segmented as below:

By Subjects

Commerce and management

STEM

Arts

Others

By Courses

Non-degree courses

Degree courses

This report on online higher education market in US covers the following areas:

Online higher education market sizing

Online higher education market forecast

Online higher education market industry analysis

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

2.1.1 Parent Market

Exhibit 05 Parent market

Exhibit 06: Market characteristics

2.2 Value Chain Analysis

Exhibit 07: Value Chain Analysis: Education services

2.2.1 Inputs

2.2.2 Support activities

2.2.3 Innovations

3. Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 08: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 09: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 – 2026

3.4.1Estimating growth rates for emerging and high-growth markets

3.4.2Estimating growth rates for mature markets

Exhibit 10: Global – Market size and forecast 2021 – 2026($ million)

Exhibit 11: Global market: Year-over-year growth 2021 – 2026 (%)

4. Five Forces Analysis

5. Market Segmentation by Subject

6 Market Segmentation by Courses

7. Customer landscape

8. Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.1.1 Collaborations between enterprises and educational institutions

8.1.2 Increasing penetration of smartphones and tablets

8.1.3 Rising adoption of cloud computing

8.2 Market challenges

8.2.1 Designing e-learning courses

8.2.2 Data security and privacy issues

8.2.3 Lack of technological literacy

Exhibit 38: Impact of drivers and challenges

8.3 Market trends

8.3.1Increased use of wearable gadgets

8.3.2 Adoption of cloud-based technologies

8.3.3 Awareness of nanodegrees or micro-credentials

9. Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

Exhibit 39: Vendor landscape

9.2 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 40: Landscape disruption

Exhibit 41: Industry Risk

9.3 Competitive Landscape

10. Vendor Analysis

Companies Mentioned

American Public Education Inc.

Adtalem Global Education Inc.

Apollo Education Group Inc.

Graham Holdings Co.

Grand Canyon Education Inc.

ITT Educational Services Inc.

LINCOLN EDUCATIONAL SERVICES Corp.

Perdoceo Education Corp.

Strategic Education Inc.

Zovio Inc.

