Double accolade for TCG at global security awards

Beaverton, OR, USA, June 13, 2022 – Cybersecurity experts and Amy Nelson and Kathleen McGill, both Co-Chairs within the Trusted Computing Group, have been recognized for their achievements and contributions to the industry at the Cyber Defense Global InfoSec Awards.

Amy Nelson, of Dell, and Kathleen McGill, of Johns Hopkins University, were named as winners in the Women in Cybersecurity and Mobile Endpoint Security categories, respectively.

Nelson has more than 25 years’ experience within the PC industry and uses her knowledge and expertise to ensure devices within the PC Client ecosystem are safe, secure and able to withstand threats now and in the future. At TCG, she is Co-Chair of both the PC Client Work Group and TCG’s Technical Committee. Nelson also authored the first security verification guide for enterprise systems with NIST, the PC Client Firmware Integrity Measurement Specification. This provides, for the first time, an official definitive guide to verify the integrity of equipment bought by an enterprise.

“I’m honored to be recognized by this award alongside other leading women in cybersecurity,” said Nelson. “It is vital that women continue to make strides in their careers and this has been a huge driving force of my own career – setting a positive example and inspiring a new generation of female engineers, technologists and scientists.”

McGill specializes in mobile trusted computing. Her role as Mobile Platform Work Group Co-Chair with TCG sees her play a pivotal role in navigating government and industry requirements to develop viable mobile trust technologies and promote them for industry adoption. The most notable achievements in her more than ten-year career include being the lead editor of TCG’s Multiple Stakeholder Model Reference Document, which describes use cases, recommended capabilities, and implementation examples to allow multiple stakeholders to coexist safely on a mobile platform.

“Almost every organization has experienced at least one mobile attack, and with billions of devices in operation, mobile trust technologies have never been more important,” added McGill. “I’m delighted to have won this award which recognizes the value of the work of both myself and my colleagues within the TCG Mobile Platform Work Group.”

Global leaders such as AT&T, Bank of America, Deloitte, Microsoft, NTT, Orange and VMware were among others to receive accolades at the awards ceremony which was held on the opening day of RSA Conference 2022, in San Francisco, from Monday, June 6 to Thursday, June 9.

TCG enables secure computing through open standards and specifications. Benefits of TCG include protection of business-critical data and systems, secure authentication and strong protection of user identities, and the establishment of strong machine identity and network integrity. More than a billion devices include TCG technologies.

TCG President Joerg Borchert said: “Congratulations to Amy and Kathleen on these prestigious awards. Their work within TCG and the wider industry goes a significant way to ensuring a safer, more secure world today and tomorrow.”

