FullCircl Releases Company Group Explorer

A Unique Way to Visualise and Explore Company Hierarchies for Easier Onboarding and Risk Management

London, 13th June 2022: FullCircl, the Customer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI) platform that helps B2B companies in financially regulated industries do better business faster, is delighted to announce the launch of its new Company Group Explorer, a visual way to discover company hierarchies so that banks, FSIs and insurance businesses can improve onboarding speed and reduce risk.

This is the first of many significant feature releases made possible through the integration of Artesian and Duedil technologies following the merger last year, under the FullCircl Customer Lifecycle Intelligence proposition. Built upon the Business Information Graph (B.I.G™), which ingests and matches data from over 40 different validated and verified sources such as credit bureaus, Companies House and HMRC, Company Group Explorer makes it easy for sales and risk analysts to navigate entire company structures, drill into parent companies and subsidiaries, and understand international linkages to:

Understand an organisation’s hierarchy

Identify relationships between customers/prospects and other group entities

Understand Ultimate Beneficial Owner (UBO) data

Commenting on this feature release, Shazia Anthony, Senior Product Marketing Manager at FullCircl, commented:

“Company Group Explorer makes it easier for our clients in regulated industries to understand a customers’ true company structure, whether prospecting for group opportunities, performing due diligence checks or increasing underwriting acumen.”

“Our roadmap is packed full of new features leveraging the best of our combined technologies, which will ensure we continue to deliver the richest, deepest, and most meaningful insights to our customers.”

About FullCircl:

FullCircl is a Customer Lifecycle Intelligence (CLI) platform that helps B2B companies in financially regulated industries do better business, faster. Its solutions allow front and middle office teams to win the right customers, accelerate onboarding and keep them for life. Best-in-class data enrichment provides a comprehensive customer view and a powerful, low-code rules engine reduces the regulatory burden and drives greater automation. Through its web applications and APIs, FullCircl drastically reduces the cost to acquire and serve the right business customers.

FullCircl was formed following the merger of Artesian Solutions and DueDil. Backed by top tier investors including Octopus Investments, Notion Capital, Augmentum Fintech and notable angel investors, FullCircl brings together decades of combined experience serving UK financial institutions. Today, it serves some 600 customers and 15,000 users.

Visit https://fullcircl.com to find out more.

