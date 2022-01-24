DTech Apps Wins Globee® Startup of the Year Bronze Award at 2022 Information Technology Awards®

MCLEAN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#builtonnow–DTech Apps by Discover Technologies, the leader in secure applications built on ServiceNow, was named Globee® Startup of the Year Bronze Award Winner as part of the 17th Annual Information Technology World Awards®. The Information Technology Awards® is one of the only industry-wide recognitions programs in the world, honoring achievements in every facet of the IT industry.

“We launched DTech Apps with the mission of building robust secure enterprise productivity apps for the ServiceNow platform,” said John Martin, Vice President of DTech Apps. “We are honored to be recognized for our team’s tireless work in bringing Tasker and DocIntegrator to the ServiceNow store so that organizations of all types can unleash their true potential.”

DTech Apps launched Tasker, the most secure enterprise task and project management productivity suite, and DocIntegrator, the ultimate tool for securely accessing and managing SharePoint content and documents in ServiceNow, to increase the productivity of local, remote and hybrid workforces and leaders. These solutions were Built on Now® because of the flexibility and security the ServiceNow platform offers. DTech Apps solutions are ready for the most demanding organizations while also being cost-effective with the highest possible return on investment. The ServiceNow Store is the exclusive marketplace for secure enterprise ready solutions made by DTech Apps.

The Information Technology Awards® are one of nine award programs that make up the Globee® Awards. The Globee® Awards recognize the achievements and innovations of businesses and individuals around the world. Topics recognized range from executive leadership and business excellence, to cyber security, information technology, sales, and marketing. Awards were carefully deliberated by a select panel of judges with industry expertise, hailing from major companies such as Accenture, Google, and Amazon Web Services.

About DTech Apps by Discover Technologies

Launched in 2017, DTech Apps is focused on building tools and applications for organizations that demand security and stability from their technology investments while improving organizational efficiency. DTech Apps is trusted and certified by the US federal government to provide solutions that require constant uptime and the highest level of security. To learn more, visit www.dtechapps.com.



