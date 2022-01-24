Workhuman Receives Many Workplace Honors, Including Best Workplaces in Tech, Best Workplace for Women, Best Large Company in Ireland, and More

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. & DUBLIN–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#bestcompany—Workhuman®, the company revolutionizing the way employees celebrate, connect with, and appreciate each other in the workplace, is committed to building more connected human-centered workplaces that recognize the value and potential of each and every employee, and that starts with their own. As such, the company is proud of its recent honors, including:

“After two years of disconnection, uncertainty and a lot of Zoom calls, the future of the workplace has been changed forever and one thing is clear, it is more human,” said Steve Pemberton, Workhuman CHRO. “Workhuman has always prioritized our people and we will always ensure that they feel connected, supported, heard and appreciated. These accolades are a great validation of our mission to bring more humanity to the workplace and we are proud to provide a great place to work for our 1,000 employees, and for our future humans.”

When people are recognized and celebrated at work, they thrive – and so does business. For more than 20 years, Workhuman has been building more human workplaces for organizations around the work by creating cultures of recognition that see lowered turnover, improved performance, and increased engagement. With our Workhuman Cloud® technology and our people, we’re creating a better future for the workplace, our community, and the world.

In addition to the workplace-focused awards, Workhuman co-founder and CEO, Eric Mosley, was named to the CEO 100 Index 2022 list by Business & Finance Ireland​.

Innovation. Determination. Imagination. Respect. At Workhuman, these are the values their humans live and breathe each day, and this is what they look for in future humans. The company is hiring across most departments in the US, Ireland, and Europe; open roles can be found here.

Workhuman® is helping companies meet today’s biggest human capital challenges – including unprecedented turnover, employee engagement, hybrid work environments, and DE&I – through the Workhuman Cloud®, a secure SaaS platform that provides the industry’s best-in-class Social Recognition® solution. As the leading global provider of technology solutions, analytics, expertise, and services helping organizations of all sizes build and foster workplace cultures powered by employee recognition and crowdsourced feedback, Workhuman is revolutionizing the way employees celebrate, connect with, and appreciate each other in the workplace. Combined with unmatched data through Workhuman iQ®, we empower HR and business leaders with proactive insight to understand issues as they develop and tools to help them make the right decisions to align business objectives and culture to deliver immediate impact. And, with world-class award redemption from our proprietary global network, Workhuman is committed to building more connected human-centered workplaces that recognize the value and potential of each and every employee.

For more than 20 years, Workhuman has been pioneering the human workplace by disrupting legacy and obsolete HR approaches to improve the employee experience at work, with solutions that engage with approx. seven million customer employees in 30+ languages, in 180 countries, generating 100 million instances of human connection. With dual headquarters in Dublin, Ireland and Framingham, Massachusetts, Workhuman employs 1,000 people who deploy solutions and services at scale, committed to helping companies improve returns on their most important investment– their people. For more information, please visit www.workhuman.com.

