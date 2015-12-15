E Ink Listed as One of the Asia-Pacific Climate Leaders in 2022

Company has committed to net-zero carbon emissions by 2040

BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–E Ink (8069.TWO), the originator, pioneer, and global commercial leader in digital paper technology, today announced they have been listed as one of the Asia-Pacific Climate Leaders in 2022 in a report by the Financial Times, Nikkei and Statista.





The companies on the inaugural FT-Nikkei-Statista Asia-Pacific Climate Leaders list are located in a region where the risks posed by climate change are especially acute. Like its European counterpart, the Asia-Pacific Climate Leaders list identifies the companies that achieved the greatest reduction in their Scope 1 and 2 greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions intensity between 2015 and 2020.

In December 2021, E Ink announced their pledge to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2040. By the end of 2022, E Ink plans to have 10 percent of the energy used by the company generated from renewable sources (RE10) and would be the first display company to achieve RE10.

E Ink has been working for several years toward zero carbon emissions to help mitigate the impact of climate change and to promote sustainable technologies. As part of this effort, E Ink has been studying the CO 2 effects of displays using paper or LCD versus electronic paper (ePaper) displays. Findings have shown significant CO 2 savings with the use of E Ink ePaper displays.

As an example, a financial institution with 125 branches saves 16.5 million A4-sized paper sheets each year when they adopt an eNote using E Ink’s technology, and contributes approximately 1,100 tons of CO 2 reduction each year.

reduction each year. In the past 5 years, 130 million eReaders have been in use globally, replacing the purchase of paper editions of books. It is estimated that paper books would emit more than 100,000 times the CO 2 versus eReaders with an E Ink display and LCD devices would emit more than 50 times the CO 2 versus eReaders throughout that time.

versus eReaders with an E Ink display and LCD devices would emit more than 50 times the CO versus eReaders throughout that time. Over the past seven years, 600 million electronic shelf labels (ESLs) of around three inches in size have been installed worldwide. If it is assumed that the price and information is changed four (4) times a day, ePaper tags can reduce CO 2 emissions by 32,000 times versus single-use paper price tags.

emissions by 32,000 times versus single-use paper price tags. Comparing the energy usage of ePaper retail tags versus LCD retail tags over a period of five years, with four updates per day, for every kilowatt hour (KWh) consumed to manufacture the ePaper material a savings of 400 KWh is realized.

E Ink’s low power ePaper enables solar-powered ePaper signage and bus stops around the world to be net-zero devices, using 100 percent renewable energy.

“E Ink is very excited to be recognized for our efforts on sustainability,” said Johnson Lee, CEO of E Ink. “The Asia-Pacific Climate Leaders list is an important measure of the efforts we have been undertaking, and will continue in the future.”

In 2022, E Ink joined the Climate Pledge (TCP), co-founded by Amazon to commit to becoming net-zero carbon by 2040, and are the first display company to join. Signatories of TCP agree to regular reporting, carbon elimination and credible offsets, all in goal of reaching net zero annual carbon emissions by 2040.

In addition, E Ink has joined the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTi), a partnership between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute (WRI) and the World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF). SBTi defines and promotes best practice in emissions reductions and net zero targets in line with climate science; provides technical assistance and expert resources to companies who set science-based targets in line with the latest climate science; and brings together a team of experts to provide companies with independent assessment and validation of targets.

E Ink’s low-power, easy-on-the-eyes displays are ideal for a wide range of applications. In the consumer and educational fields, ePaper displays are used in eReaders and eNotes that benefit from comfortable paperlike reading and writing in connected electronic device with extremely long battery life. In IoT devices, ePaper brings low power, non-intrusive displays to a wide range of applications from retail to re-usable tags to transportation and more, enabling displays in locations previously impossible that can be driven by low impact batteries or solar cells instead of cabling.

About E Ink Holdings

E Ink Holdings Inc. (8069.TWO), based on technology from MIT’s Media Lab, has transformed and defined the eReader market, enabling a new multi-billion dollar market in less than 10 years. E Ink’s low power products are ideal for IoT applications ranging from retail, home, hospital, transportation and more, enabling customers to put displays in locations previously impossible. The Company’s corporate philosophy aims to deliver revolutionary products, user experiences and environmental benefits through advanced technology development. This vision has led to its continuous investments in the field of ePaper displays as well as expanding the use of its technologies into a number of other markets and applications including smart packaging and fashion. Its Electrophoretic Display products make it the worldwide leader for ePaper. Its Fringe Field Switching (FFS) technologies are a standard for high-end LCD displays and have been licensed to all major liquid crystal display makers in the world. Listed in Taiwan’s Taipei Exchange (TPEx) and the Luxembourg market, E Ink Holdings is now the world’s largest supplier of ePaper displays. For more information please visit www.eink.com.

