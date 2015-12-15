Earvin “Magic” Johnson Acquires Sports Metaverse Teams Joining SimWin Sports As An Owner, Investor and Advisor

The NBA and business legend joins illustrious ownership group in world’s premier digital sports league, announces equity investment and Los Angeles Magic Ownership

BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#FantasySports–Earvin “Magic” Johnson today announced his acquisition of new football and basketball franchises in SimWin Sports, the world’s premier digital sports league. The basketball legend now has an investment stake in the company and leads the list of Hall of Fame owners at SimWin Sports, where virtual teams and athletes compete 24/7/365 to fuel on-demand fantasy sports contests.

SimWin Sports is the first professional sports league where the teams are owned by sports legends, celebrities and investors. Fans can join the action by acquiring, training, trading and selling virtual players. Built on proprietary Web3 technology, each player ownership presents a fun and unique business opportunity, sharing in multiple league revenue streams, earning salaries, performance bonuses, fantasy sports and secondary marketplace revenues.

Fans will have the opportunity to own a piece of digital sports history in SimWin Sports’ first-ever virtual athlete drop in the coming months.

“I’m so excited to be involved with SimWin, which is blazing a trail in one of the hottest new business sectors and has a great team leading the charge,” said Johnson. “This multi-billion-dollar business is about to take off and the SimWin model is an excellent way for sports fans to get involved in this groundbreaking opportunity. I look forward to contributing to its growth and success. Get ready for the Inaugural Draft Class NFT player drop coming soon. I might just draft one of your players for my team.”

Johnson joins an illustrious group of SimWin team owners, featuring sports and entertainment legends including Jerry Rice, Marshall Faulk, Mike Singletary, Tracy McGrady, Penny Hardaway, LaMelo Ball, Dr. Jen Welter, Suzanne de Passe and Nick Carter. Johnson adds these SimWin teams to his growing list of sports team ownership stakes including the Los Angeles Dodgers, Los Angeles Sparks, Los Angeles Football Club and Team Liquid.

SimWin Sports games run on an innovative AI player performance model, allowing each digital athlete to develop throughout the season—with atrophy, and hot and cold streaks—and to grow throughout their careers. This helps generate the most accurate simulation and data of traditional sports, and unlocks real-money gaming opportunities for fans, who have the chance to own the next “meta sports super star.”

“From every stage of his career, Magic has inspired as a transcendent superhero for people of all races, but particularly as a black entrepreneur. His transformation from one of the most impactful careers in the history of sport, to an even more successful business leader has inspired generations of minority entrepreneurs like me. We at SimWin strive to follow in his steps as we build this incredibly innovative sports Metaverse.” said David J Ortiz, Founder and CEO of SimWin Sports. “From his first game to his last, Magic crafted the modern NBA into must watch TV. With his help, SimWin Sports is creating a sports Metaverse that will deliver Showtime to sports fans 24/7/365, so they never miss out on the action.”

Johnson’s Los Angeles Magic football team and basketball franchise, whose name and brand identity will be revealed soon, will compete in SimWin’s 5,000+ games a year, fueling in-play, daily and season-long fantasy tournaments with cash prize pools. Integrated betting will allow users to make predictions both before and during play.

The link below includes Magic Johnson SimWin Sports Assets.



https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fo/jrdgm4xvpxgpmnz3e3l24/h?dl=0&rlkey=g7y22i9if4wehkj5lgcm5ksm5

ABOUT SIMWIN SPORTS

SimWin Sports is the world’s first digital sports league that provides players, esports fans, and sports betters the ability to watch, play, predict and collect. It offers daily and season-long fantasy tournaments, where fans can engage by collecting, trading, and managing player NFTs. SimWin Sports, a minority-owned business, is also the first entity in the world to sell professional sports franchises as NFTs, owned by some of the biggest celebrities, athletes, and influencers in the world. Learn more at simwinsports.io.

Contacts

Larry Fink: [email protected]

Mason Bissada: [email protected]