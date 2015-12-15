Stem to Speak at J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stem (NYSE: STEM), a global leader in artificial intelligence (AI)-driven energy software and services, announced today it will participate in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan 2022 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference in New York City.

The fireside chat will take place on Thursday, June 23, 2022, at 2:55 p.m. Eastern Time and will be available via webcast. To access the webcast, please visit https://jpmorgan.metameetings.net/events/epr22/sessions/42382-stem-inc/webcast. A link to the live webcast will also be made available on the Events and Presentations page of Stem’s investor relations website at https://investors.stem.com. A replay of the webcast will be available the day after the event and archived for 30 days on the Events and Presentations page.

Stem’s most recent investor materials can be accessed on its Investor Relations website at https://investors.stem.com/events-and-presentations/.

About Stem, Inc.

Stem (NYSE: STEM) provides solutions that address the challenges of today’s dynamic energy market. By combining advanced energy storage solutions with Athena®, a world-class AI-powered analytics platform, Stem enables customers and partners to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. Stem’s solutions help enterprise customers benefit from a clean, adaptive energy infrastructure and achieve a wide variety of goals, including expense reduction, resilience, sustainability, environmental and corporate responsibility, and innovation. Stem also offers full support for solar partners interested in adding storage to standalone, community or commercial solar projects – both behind and in front of the meter. With the acquisition of AlsoEnergy, Stem is a leader in the solar asset management space, bringing project developers, asset owners, and commercial customers an integrated solution for solar and energy storage management and optimization. For more information, visit www.stem.com.

