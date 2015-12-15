LiveVox Wins Three 2022 CUSTOMER Magazine Product of the Year Awards for Contact Center Innovation

LiveVox’s Quality Management and Analytics, Unified CRM, and Configurable Agent Desktops Honored for Exceptional Innovation

SAN FRANCISCO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LVOX—LiveVox Holdings, Inc. (“LiveVox” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: LVOX), a leading cloud-based provider of customer service and digital engagement tools, announced today that TMC, a global, integrated media company, has named LiveVox’s Quality Management & Unified Analytics Platform, Unified CRM, and Configurable Agent Desktops as 2022 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award winners.

The 2022 CUSTOMER Product of the Year Award recognizes vendors that are advancing the call center, CRM and teleservices industries one solution at a time. The award highlights products which enable their clients to meet and exceed the expectations of their customers.

The Company was recognized for three differentiated and industry-leading capabilities that are pre-integrated into LiveVox’s contact center platform. These solutions greatly increase the capability to provide excellent agent and customer experiences:

LiveVox Quality Management and Unified Analytics closes the loop between interaction analytics, quality management, and agent performance. This user-friendly integrated solution provides a 360-degree view of contact center operations across the customer lifecycle—from lead generation to customer care, enabling a cycle of fast data-driven performance improvement.

The Company’s purpose-built contact center Unified CRM syncs key customer and interaction data across all channels and applications into a single database, creating unified customer profiles with insight across the entire customer journey for improved targeting and segmentation.

LiveVox’s Configurable Agent Desktops enable agents to deliver great customer experiences consistently and efficiently with workspaces that can be curated specifically to their role and workflow task. Agent desktops are enriched with key consumer information via the single click of a button.

“Our product development teams focus on keeping the contact center agent and end-customer at the heart of everything we create,” said LiveVox CEO and co-founder Louis Summe. “I’d like to thank our product and engineering teams for the hard work that made these industry-leading capabilities possible. We’re excited to continue our history of contact center innovation and partnering with companies to upgrade their digital capabilities.”

About LiveVox

LiveVox (Nasdaq: LVOX) is a next generation contact center platform that powers more than 14 billion omnichannel interactions a year. By seamlessly unifying blended omnichannel communications, CRM, AI, and WEM capabilities, the Company’s technology delivers exceptional agent and customer experiences, while helping to mitigate compliance risk. With 20 years of cloud experience and expertise, LiveVox’s CCaaS 2.0 platform is at the forefront of cloud contact center innovation. The Company has more than 650 global employees and is headquartered in San Francisco, with offices in Atlanta; Columbus; Denver; St. Louis; Medellin, Colombia; and Bangalore, India. To stay up to date with everything LiveVox, follow us at @LiveVox or visit livevox.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Some of the forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words. Statements that are not historical in nature, including those containing the words “anticipate,” “expect,” “suggests,” “plan,” “believe,” “intend,” “estimates,” “targets,” “projects,” “should,” “could,” “would,” “may,” “will,” “forecast,” “opportunity” and other similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon management estimates and forecasts and reflect the views, assumptions, expectations, and opinions of the Company as of the date of this press release, and may include, without limitation, changes in general economic conditions, including as a result of COVID-19, all of which are accordingly subject to change. Any such estimates, assumptions, expectations, forecasts, views or opinions set forth in this press release constitute the Company’s judgments and should be regarded as indicative, preliminary and for illustrative purposes only. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a number of factors, risks and uncertainties, some of which are not currently known to the Company, which may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or financial condition to be materially different from the expectations of future results, performance of financial condition. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results are described in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”), including our Form 10-K filed with the SEC on March 11, 2022. Although forward-looking statements have been made in good faith and are based on assumptions that the Company believes to be reasonable, there is no assurance that the expected results will be achieved. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from the results discussed in forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. These forward-looking statements are made only as of the date hereof, and the Company does not undertake any obligations to update or revise the forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

TMC’s CUSTOMER Magazine

TMC’s CUSTOMER magazine premiered in September 2012 and is the industry’s new, definitive source for news, product information, and strategies for communications that engage customers and potential customers. Each issue of CUSTOMER includes news and insights on the latest developments in agent training, analytics, ERP, IVR, social CRM solutions, mobile apps, workforce management and more. Please visit http://customer.tmcnet.com for more information.

About TMC

Through education, industry news, live events and social influence, global buyers rely on TMC’s content-driven marketplaces to make purchase decisions and navigate markets. As a result, leading technology vendors turn to TMC for unparalleled branding, thought leadership and lead generation opportunities. Our in-person and online events deliver unmatched visibility and sales prospects for all participants. Through our custom lead generation programs, we provide clients with an ongoing stream of leads that turn into sales opportunities and build databases. Additionally, we bolster brand reputations with the millions of impressions from display advertising on our news sites and newsletters. Making TMC a 360-degree marketing solution, we offer comprehensive event and road show management services and custom content creation with expertly ghost-crafted blogs, press releases, articles and marketing collateral to help with SEO, branding, and overall marketing efforts. For more information about TMC and to learn how we can help you reach your marketing goals, please visit www.tmcnet.com and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter, @tmcnet .

For more information about TMC, visit www.tmcnet.com.

