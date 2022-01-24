Ed-Tech Leader YuJa, Inc. Enhances Features Across Product Offerings and Debuts a New Product in the Second Quarter

SAN JOSE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–YuJa, Inc., a leader in enterprise ed-tech solutions, released a number of new and updated features across its suite of products, as well as announced a new product this quarter.

YuJa Engage, which was recently launched, is a student response system that enables instructors to create a more active learning experience with the incorporation of interactive quizzes and polls. Designed for education, Engage can help increase class participation and collaboration, as well as provide immediate feedback to both instructors and students.

“Our goal is to provide robust tools to help institutions transform their classes, whether they’re in-person, online, or hybrid, with easy-to-use, dynamic solutions that engage students and empower instructors,” said Nathan Arora, Chief Business Officer at YuJa, Inc.

In addition to the new product, the most prominent updates to other products are listed below.

The Enterprise Video Platform now has an interactive transcript that allows viewers to follow along and interact with it in real-time, as well as zoom in and download content for optimal accessibility. The Video Platform also has a new Image Cognition Analysis tool, which automatically adds metadata tags to uploaded images and generates searchable tags to describe visual content. Other updates include the ability to translate caption files into more than 25 languages and support for VR 360 images.

YuJa’s Video Conference Platform is now compatible with the Microsoft Edge browser. Additionally, the Platform saw an expansion of the gallery view to 25 users with pagination, and enhanced speaker detection to better recognize the speaker, rather than background noise. Users can now quickly toggle their audio and video sources, making it easy to participate in the discussion.

YuJa Himalayas for Enterprise Compliance has a new Active Storage Archive that allows institutions to automate data policies to reduce their active storage utilization. Further, instructors and students can now self-manage importing individual recordings from Zoom, Webex, Blackboard Collaborate and Microsoft Teams. Himalayas also had updates to improve the process of exporting large amounts of content to a zip file, and to perform selective transcode management operations.

YuJa Panorama, a digital accessibility tool, now improves accessibility on any website or HTML page – even those outside of the learning management system environment – with alternative formats and other page accessibility enhancements. The Website Accessibility Tool can provide customizable accessibility features through the use of a Content Adjustments tab, such as dynamic adjustments to text spacing, font sizing, line height and more. Additionally, Panorama now offers document translation to support more than 100 languages. Panorama also now supports the Blackboard Ultra LMS.

ABOUT YUJA, INC.

YuJa is a leader in ed-tech solutions. Our platforms provide organizations of all sizes with the tools to educate, engage, inspire and collaborate. We serve learning enterprises within all sectors, including higher-ed, K-12, government, healthcare, non-profit and corporate. We have legal headquarters in Delaware with primary U.S. offices in Silicon Valley, California, and Canadian offices in Toronto.

Contacts

Hannah Johnson



1-888-257-2278