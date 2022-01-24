Philippines’ Globe Group selects MYCOM OSI’s Experience Assurance capability to support its digital transformation strategy

LONDON, UK – Jun 10th, 2022 – MYCOM OSI, a leading independent provider of Assurance, Automation and Analytics solutions to some of the world’s largest Communications Service Providers (CSPs), has been selected by Globe Telecom, the Philippines’ top mobile network operator and digital solutions platform, to introduce its Experience Assurance capability.

Experience Assurance covers Service Quality Management, and Automated Service Quality and Impact Analyser Solutions, enabling service monitoring for proactive, real-time identification of service quality and customer impact analysis. The system also correlates network issues to customer experience. Globe Telecom is one of the largest CSPs in the Philippines and provides its more than 92 million customers with mobile, fixed, broadband, data, internet and managed services. It is a subsidiary of Ayala Corporation and SingTel, both recognized industry leaders in the region.

The MYCOM OSI Experience Assurance offering operated on Amazon Web Services (AWS) infrastructure introduces analytics and converged IT and network root-cause analysis to automate fault handling processes.

Globe has deployed the MYCOM OSI proactive service assurance solution across its end-to-end mobile, broadband and enterprise networks. This has led to improved overall customer experience, as it quickly detects issues and cuts the time and effort to resolve them, often even before a customer is affected. This process automation has also allowed Globe to be more efficient, allowing technical staff to focus on proactive operations.

“MYCOM OSI’s Experience Assurance offering dovetails nicely to our vision of differentiating Globe from our competition through better customer experience and delivers key capabilities in our digital transformation efforts,” said Joel Agustin, Globe SVP and Head of Network Planning and Engineering, Network Technical Group.

“The solution offers us proactive service quality and customer impact, in addition to accurate automated root cause analysis, in line with our zero-touch assurance program.”

Mounir Ladki, President and CTO at MYCOM OSI, cited how the company’s Service Assurance support sharpens Globe’s edge over competition. “As a leader offering differentiated services to its customers, Globe’s decision to select our solutions proves that as service performance and reliability become increasingly meaningful, our market leading Experience Assurance & Analytics (EAA) suite, combined with the agility, flexibility and reliability of our SaaS offering, is an essential component of telco digital transformation,” Ladki said.

Jithu Raghavendran, VP, Telco Transformation & Automation/AI Solutions at MYCOM OSI, meanwhile cited advantages of their solutions to support Globe’s digital expansion.

“Our Service Quality and Impact Analyser Solution has enabled Globe’s operations team to carry out proactive monitoring of service quality and zero-touch root cause analysis with automated trouble-ticketing to reduce MTTx,” he said.

“This involved consolidating several silo inventory and topology sources across multiple network domains, to enable topology-based assurance for mobile, broadband, and enterprise services.”

Source: RealWire