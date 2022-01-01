Efma and Accenture Reveal the Winners of Innovation in Insurance Awards 2022

Awards recognize insurance innovators leading industry reinvention

PARIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Efma, an association of more than 2,550 retail financial services companies in 133 countries, and Accenture (NYSE: ACN) today announced the winners of the seventh annual Innovation in Insurance Awards during a virtual ceremony.

The global program, which recognizes the best new innovative ideas and projects in insurance, attracted 398 entries from 251 institutions in 44 countries. This year’s entries demonstrate an ongoing customer focus, creative applications of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation as well as a sustainability lens.

The winners were selected across seven categories by a panel of 37 judges, including senior executives from insurers worldwide. Each entry was assessed using three criteria: originality; strategic capacity to generate long-term competitive edge and return on investment; and adaptability for use in other markets and countries.

The winners of the Efma-Accenture Innovation in Insurance Awards 2022 are:

AIA (Thailand) ­– received the Connected Ecosystems & Marketplaces 2022 award for its ALive mobile application. This ecosystem of health and wellness offerings aims to put community at its core by supporting young families and helping them lead healthier, longer and better lives.

­– received the award for its ALive mobile application. This ecosystem of health and wellness offerings aims to put community at its core by supporting young families and helping them lead healthier, longer and better lives. Bolttech (Singapore) – received the Insurtech 2022 award for Click-to-Protect (CTP), a diagnostic tool for mobile device insurance and protection that is offered to partners via a white-labelled offering. It uses AI and machine learning to assess the condition of any new or used smart phone, without the need for an app.

– received the award for Click-to-Protect (CTP), a diagnostic tool for mobile device insurance and protection that is offered to partners via a white-labelled offering. It uses AI and machine learning to assess the condition of any new or used smart phone, without the need for an app. Discovery (South Africa) – received the Product & Service Innovation 2022 award for Discovery Hospital at Home, that provides an alternative care setting for a range of medical and post-surgical conditions that would otherwise require hospital admission.

– received the award for Discovery Hospital at Home, that provides an alternative care setting for a range of medical and post-surgical conditions that would otherwise require hospital admission. Allianz Partners (Spain) – received the Re-imagining the Customer Experience 2022 award for Visi´Home, a video-diagnostic service that supports customers remotely.

– received the award for Visi´Home, a video-diagnostic service that supports customers remotely. PZU (Poland) – received the Social, Sustainable & Responsible 2022 award for AI Skin Cancer Prevention. Customers are able to access skin cancer pre-screening quickly and easily through an AI-enabled mobile app.

– received the award for AI Skin Cancer Prevention. Customers are able to access skin cancer pre-screening quickly and easily through an AI-enabled mobile app. Zurich Insurance Company (Spain) – received the Workforce Transformation 2022 award for One Zurich, an all-in-one mobile application for Zurich employees that simplifies the day-to-day experience whether at home or in the office.

– received the award for One Zurich, an all-in-one mobile application for Zurich employees that simplifies the day-to-day experience whether at home or in the office. Discovery (South Africa) – named Global Innovator 2022 for introducing several innovations such as Discovery Hospital at Home, Discovery Strength in Unity – Vaccinating a Nation, the Healthy Futures calculator, Motion Alert and Pothole Patrol. Discovery Hospital at Home includes world-class telehealth capabilities, digital tools for members and doctors and remote monitoring devices to enable real-time tracking of clinical progress and fast delivery of care. Discovery Strength in Unity is a program whereby the insurer is supporting South Africa’s COVID-19 vaccination program, setting up nine vaccination sites to supplement capacity. The Healthy Futures calculator analyzes an individual customers’ unique biometrics to give them a basic overview of their health, and provides personal, science-based recommendations and insights. Motion Alert uses telematics technology to detect when a vehicle may have been stolen, alerting the owner and initiating vehicle recovery services automatically. Pothole Patrol, in partnership with Dialdirect and the City of Johannesburg, manages and repairs potholes to make roads safer, using an app for pothole reporting.

“We would like to congratulate the winners and thank all of the participants for submitting many fantastic innovations again this year,” said John Berry, Efma CEO. “The winning entries show that the insurance industry is shifting to a consumer-centric model and delivering on new experiences. Amid market disruption and heightened consumer expectations, carriers are developing more individual offerings. For example, in the health and wellness space, we’ve seen an increase in products that aim to improve customers’ quality and length of life. We are proud to see that insurers are stepping up to respond to the ever-evolving market and broader societal challenges.”

Silvia Milian, a managing director in Accenture’s Insurance industry group and its lead for the awards, said, “We had another strong round of submissions this year that exemplify the journey insurers have been on to reshape their business models, forge new partnerships, and leverage convergence opportunities with health and financial management ecosystems — all with the customer at the core. The insurer of the future can have a positive impact on society — influencing behaviors and contributing to safer, greener and more inclusive industry practices, as evidenced by the growing focus on sustainability among the submissions.”

To find out more about the award-winning innovations, visit innovationininsurance.efma.com or follow the conversation on Twitter at #InsAwards22.

About Efma

A global non-profit organization established in 1971 by banks and insurance companies, Efma facilitates networking between financial services decision-makers. It provides quality insights to help banks and insurance companies make the right decisions to foster innovation and drive their transformation. 120+ financial groups in more than 130 countries are Efma members. Headquartered in Paris, Efma serves financial institutions on all continents, with offices in London, Brussels, Andorra, Milan, Bratislava, Istanbul, Dubai, Tokyo, Kuala Lumpur and Seoul. Learn more at www.efma.com.

About Accenture

Accenture is a global professional services company with leading capabilities in digital, cloud and security. Combining unmatched experience and specialized skills across more than 40 industries, we offer Strategy and Consulting, Technology and Operations services and Accenture Song — all powered by the world’s largest network of Advanced Technology and Intelligent Operations centers. Our 699,000 people deliver on the promise of technology and human ingenuity every day, serving clients in more than 120 countries. We embrace the power of change to create value and shared success for our clients, people, shareholders, partners and communities. Visit us at accenture.com.

Accenture’s Insurance practice helps P&C insurers, life carriers and reinsurers to redefine their business and operating models, enhance the digital experience for customers, and position themselves for growth in a digital economy. To learn more, visit: To learn more, visit: accenture.com/insurance

Copyright © 2022 Accenture. All rights reserved. Accenture and its logo are registered trademarks of Accenture.

This content is provided for general information purposes and is not intended to be used in place of consultation with our professional advisors. This document refers to marks owned by third parties. All such third-party marks are the property of their respective owners. No sponsorship, endorsement or approval of this content by the owners of such marks is intended, expressed or implied.

Contacts

Victoria Ancell



Accenture



+44 7446 277 759



[email protected]

Jana Lednarova



Efma



+421 915 225 611



[email protected]