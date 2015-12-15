General Radar Corp. Raises $22 Million in Series A Funding

Additional Investment will Accelerate Growth for Dual-Use Technology Company

BELMONT, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–General Radar Corporation, a developer of high-resolution 3D radar systems, today announced a $22 million Series A funding round led by Octave Ventures, along with Disruptive Technology Advisors. Kleiner Perkins (which also participated in this Series A round) led a $3.4 million seed round in 2016.

“General Radar’s technology and systems will enhance the ways we embrace our world for the benefit of our lives, our environment, our natural resources, and our national security,” said CEO and founder Dmitry Turbiner. “We want to thank our investors, customers, and team for helping us accelerate towards our goal.”

“General Radar will redefine the radar industry,” said Octave Ventures’ Michael Kim, who is joining General Radar’s board of directors. “The innovations it is bringing to market will significantly enhance the capabilities and reduce the cost of aerospace radar, while also opening up an exciting range of new commercial applications. We believe that General Radar is a company with a very compelling future.”

“As ardent believers in the power and relevance of General Radar’s technology, Disruptive is thrilled to participate in this round. Now more than ever, we believe that General Radar’s innovations will empower the United States and its allies to address the most critical national security threats of the 21st century,” said Disruptive’s CEO Alex Davis.

About General Radar Corp.

Founded in 2016 in Belmont, California, General Radar Corp. develops high-resolution 3D phased-array radar systems, with a focus on serving customers in the aerospace and defense, wind energy, autonomy, and weather sectors. General Radar’s three in-market innovations include: achieving high-resolution without sacrificing range; designing and building fully solid-state AESA antennas; and imaging and identifying targets using arbitrary waveforms and AI/ML. General Radar will deliver advanced aerospace radar solutions at greatly reduced costs while making possible a broad range of new and expanded uses. Visit https://genrad.io

About Octave Ventures.

Octave Ventures is a global venture capital investor with a particular focus in deep tech and biotech investments. Octave invests in a variety of pre-IPO companies at various stages of their development, several of which have later gone public. Octave is committed to leveraging its experience and knowledge to partner with founders to foster growth and the development of advanced technologies. Visit https://octave-ventures.com/

About Disruptive.

Disruptive was founded in 2012 by Alex Davis and is a leading global investment firm for private technology companies and sophisticated investors around the world. Over the last decade, it has established its reputation and track record as the top privately held investment firm. Visit https://disruptive.tech/

About Kleiner Perkins.

For five decades, Kleiner Perkins has partnered with history-making founders. The firm has been an early investor in more than 1,000 companies, including Amazon, Genentech, and Google. For more information, visit kleinerperkins.com

