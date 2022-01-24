Entrust Builds Electronic Signature and ID Verification Capabilities with Evidos Acquisition

Acquisition of Netherlands-based Evidos will allow Entrust to enable all-digital workflows easily with trusted cloud-based e-signature solutions

MINNEAPOLIS–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entrust, a global leader in trusted identities, payments and data protection, today announced the acquisition of Netherlands-based Evidos, an innovative leader in cloud-based electronic signatures and identity verification solutions. The acquisition advances Entrust as a global player in the fast-growing $2.3 billion market1 for trusted electronic signatures, a key element of digital transformation. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Based in the Netherlands and founded in 2008, Evidos has approximately 35 employees who will join the Entrust team with the acquisition, including co-founders Kick Willemse and Zivko Lazarov. Evidos has innovative technology and extensive business in Europe, with more than 2,000 customers and millions of users of its solutions.

As a global digital security leader, Entrust offers a unique portfolio that includes all the key elements necessary for e-signature solutions, including e-signature workflow, PKI, hardware security modules (HSMs), digital certificates, signing servers and timestamp authority (TSA).

“Security empowers enterprises to transform with confidence. Digital life demands that organizations provide trusted digital-first transactions, from opening bank accounts to applying for government services. Our intention at Entrust is to be a global player in digital signature solutions, built on a platform of security and trust,” said Todd Wilkinson, CEO of Entrust. “Evidos has a talented team that has built successful solutions for small businesses to large enterprise and government customers, and we are excited to work with them to accelerate the growth of Entrust in the e-signature market.”

The Evidos solution makes it easy to adopt all-digital workflows for verifying identities, and executing compliant, trusted documents. This is ideal for finance, banking, real estate, workplace, and other transactions that require trust and benefit from streamlined digital workflows.

“Our mission at Evidos has always been to make identified signing available anytime, everywhere, for anyone, to contribute to a trusted digital world. Joining Entrust will accelerate this mission on a global scale and empowers our electronic signing platform with trusted digital security solutions from Entrust,” said Kick Willemse, CEO of Evidos.

The acquisition combines Evidos cloud-based electronic signature workflow solutions with secure certificate-based digital signature solutions from Entrust. Customers now can obtain end-to-end, cloud-based electronic signature solutions from Entrust, including basic electronic signatures, advanced electronic signatures, and qualified electronic signatures. With a complete, eIDAS-aligned workflow that takes the user from start to finish in their e-signature journey, these solutions will ensure that documents signed using this offering would ensure the identities of the signers and be evident if altered in transit.

“We are excited about our acquisition of Evidos. Looking at the opportunities ahead, Entrust will continue to enhance its electronic signature and digital signing capabilities to provide the most seamless customer experience and the highest levels of security and compliance as businesses migrate to digital workflows,” said Sam Morcos, Senior Vice President, Certificate Solutions at Entrust.

For additional information about Entrust and its offerings, please visit www.entrust.com.

About Entrust Corporation

Entrust keeps the world moving safely by enabling trusted identities, payments, and data protection. Today more than ever, people demand seamless, secure experiences, whether they’re crossing borders, making a purchase, accessing e-government services or logging into corporate networks. Entrust offers an unmatched breadth of digital security and credential issuance solutions at the very heart of all these interactions. With more than 2,500 colleagues, a network of global partners, and customers in over 150 countries, it’s no wonder the world’s most entrusted organizations trust us. For more information, visit www.entrust.com.

1 IDC Worldwide eSignature Software Forecast from December 2021.

