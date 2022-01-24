Godspeed Capital Backed Cybersecurity, Software and Intelligence Solutions Platform Rebrands as SilverEdge and Appoints Industry Veteran, Robert J. Miller III, as CEO

WASHINGTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Today, private equity firm Godspeed Capital Management LP (“Godspeed”) announced the rebranding of its leading cybersecurity, software, and intelligence solutions platform serving the Defense and Intelligence Communities, as SilverEdge Government Solutions (“SilverEdge”). SilverEdge was formed through the complementary combination of Varen Technologies, Exceptional Software Strategies, and Savli Group.





In conjunction with the launch, Robert J. Miller III, a veteran government contracting executive with over 20 years of national security and technology experience, will join the Company as Chief Executive Officer and serve on its Board of Directors.

SilverEdge is purpose-built to provide and deliver innovative solutions for its customers by leveraging a portfolio of industry leading capabilities in Cybersecurity, C5ISR, Intelligence Analysis, Software Development and Engineering, Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML), Data Analytics, Geospatial Intelligence, and Enterprise Digital Transformation and Modernization.

“The rebranding of our platform as SilverEdge is an exciting next step in the evolution of our strategy,” said Douglas T. Lake Jr., Founder & Managing Partner of Godspeed. “Now under the leadership of Robert Miller and our experienced senior team including Ken Cortese, Todd Fletcher, and Vishal Desai, SilverEdge will pursue a unified strategy underpinned by the breadth and depth of our capabilities, well established infrastructure, and customer-focused culture. As a combined platform, SilverEdge possesses the necessary resources to invest in innovation and talent to ensure we continue to provide superior solutions to address our customers’ most challenging and complex missions.”

“At SilverEdge, we’re ‘Mapping a New Path to Mission Accomplished’ through the formation and elevation of a robust team of thinkers, engineers, and problem solvers all united around a common goal: to deliver meaningful results for our customers in support of critical National Security priorities,” said Robert J. Miller, CEO of SilverEdge. “I am excited to work alongside the accomplished SilverEdge team and our trusted partner Godspeed as we continue to grow and demonstrate the strength of our combined capabilities and experience.”

Prior to joining SilverEdge, Robert Miller served as Executive Vice President of the Defense & Intelligence Business Unit at Parsons Corporation, where he led the company through a period of transformational growth. Additionally, Robert served in the U.S. Navy as a cryptologist and participated in Operation Iraqi Freedom. Robert brings over 20 years of professional and military experience to the SilverEdge platform; he is a skilled strategist with a focus on innovative leadership, strategic vision, and sound financial principles.

“Robert has dedicated his career to solving complex problems for the National Security Community and has proven himself as an exceptional leader who knows how to accelerate growth in the right way—emphasizing people, culture, and the customer’s mission. He is backed by a superb team of seasoned leaders and professionals,” said Mr. Lake.

Nathaniel Fogg, Partner at Godspeed further added, “Uniting our collective efforts and resources under the SilverEdge brand offers us the ability to market a broader set of capabilities that are well positioned to address the most critical and ever-growing threats facing our National Security Community. SilverEdge will be laser-focused on developing and investing in superior technical talent, innovative software, cybersecurity solutions, and differentiated intelligence analysis.”

About SilverEdge



SilverEdge is a next generation provider of innovative and proprietary cybersecurity, software, and intelligence solutions for the Defense and Intelligence Communities. SilverEdge’s seasoned team of cybersecurity experts, software developers and engineers, and intelligence analysts identify tomorrow’s challenges today and work to empower America’s defenders with the tools and solutions needed to address our National Security Community’s toughest challenges. SilverEdge is based in Columbia, MD. For more information, please visit the SilverEdge website at www.silveredge-gs.com.

About Godspeed Capital Management



Godspeed is a lower middle-market Defense & Government services, solutions, and technology focused private equity firm investing alongside forward-thinking management teams that seek an experienced and innovative investment partner with unique sector expertise, operational insight, and flexible capital for growth. While a typical investment will involve companies generating approximately $3 million to $30 million of EBITDA, Godspeed has significant support to complete larger transactions through strategic co-invest relationships. The firm focuses on control buyouts, buy-and-builds, corporate carve-outs, and special situations. For more information, please visit the Godspeed website at www.godspeedcm.com.

