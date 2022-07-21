Esri to Donate Software for America the Beautiful Challenge for Conservation and Restoration

In-Kind Donation Provides Grant Recipients GIS Technology

REDLANDS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–In recent years, lawmakers have implemented substantial new policies to mitigate the effects of climate change, including new funding pathways for community-based conservation efforts. Across the United States, initiatives to accelerate these land, water, and wildlife conservation efforts have been long underway, including one recent initiative launched in April 2022 by the Biden administration.

America the Beautiful Challenge (ATBC)—utilizing federal investments with private and philanthropic contributions—empowers locally led conservation and restoration programs by making it easier to access grants. During its inaugural year, ATBC is expected to award $85 million nationally across four categories: state, territory, and tribal project implementation grants; planning, collaboration, and engagement grants for states, territories, and tribes; grants to buffer and benefit public lands; and private forests, rangeland, and farmland grants.

Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, holds a long-standing commitment to environmental conservation efforts, most recently working with the California Natural Resources Agency for the 30×30 initiative. In support of that commitment, Esri is making an in-kind donation offering for grantees of America the Beautiful Challenge. A winning applicant of each category is eligible for software solutions valued at over $46,000. Applicants must submit a letter requesting an Esri in-kind donation with their proposal to be considered.

“People and the planet are inextricably linked, and the America the Beautiful Challenge presents an opportunity for us all to be better stewards of the world,” said Jack Dangermond, Esri founder and president. “Maps are a critical tool for communicating and tracking conservation work and we hope to help grantees advance critical preservation efforts.”

America the Beautiful Challenge is a grant program that offers US states, tribes, territories, local groups, nongovernmental organizations (NGOs), and others, the opportunity to apply for multiple grants through a single application managed by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation (NFWF). The grant program stems from an initial commitment of $440 million of federal resources over the next five years to preserve and restore habitats, improve community resilience, and provide access to the outdoors through nature-based solutions.

Grantees will use Esri software to analyze, plan, and track conservation efforts by generating detailed analyses of information collected and openly exchanging their data with the company’s geographic information system (GIS) technology.

“We are committed to being responsible global citizens and we take pride in supporting others’ conservation efforts with a geographic approach,” said Sunny Fleming, Esri industry specialist for environment and conservation. “GIS enables real-time observations of natural areas, and it provides key insights into ecosystem threats and challenges to find solutions.”

The deadline for America the Beautiful Challenge proposals is July 21, 2022. To be considered for a grant match, applicants can visit the Esri Conservation Funding web page at esri.com/en-us/federal-funding/funded-areas/conservation-restoration

