Life Storage, Inc. Releases 2022 Sustainability Report

BUFFALO, N.Y.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–$LSI #ESG—Life Storage, Inc., (NYSE:LSI), a leading national owner and operator of self-storage properties, released today its 2022 Sustainability Report. The report highlights the Company’s commitment to resilience and adaptability through ESG efforts.

Highlights from the 2022 Sustainability Report include:

Disclosures in alignment with the recommendations of the Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD)

Company accolades and awards, including status as a Sustainalytics ESG Regional Top Rated company in 2022

Progress towards environmental goals, including energy consumption and renewable energy generation

Enhancements to the Company’s Diversity, Equality & Inclusion (DEI) Program

“Our commitment to sustainability continues to deliver long-term value to all Life Storage stakeholders,” said Joe Saffire, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer. “Doing right by our environment, our people, and our investors is a crucial part of our success. We’re proud to share evidence of this in our 2022 Sustainability Report.”

ABOUT LIFE STORAGE, INC:

Life Storage, Inc. is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 1,100 storage facilities in 36 states. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month. Life Storage consistently provides responsive service to more than 600,000 customers, making it a leader in the industry. For more information visit https://invest.lifestorage.com/.

Copyright ©2022 Sustainalytics. All rights reserved.

This press release contains information developed by Sustainalytics (www.sustainalytics.com). Such information and data are proprietary of Sustainalytics and/or its third party suppliers (Third Party Data) and are provided for informational purposes only. They do not constitute an endorsement of any product or project, nor an investment advice and are not warranted to be complete, timely, accurate or suitable for a particular purpose. Their use is subject to conditions available at https://www.sustainalytics.com/legal-disclaimers.

Contacts

Life Storage, Inc.



Alex Gress



716.295.6833



[email protected]