Everstream Analytics Recognized for Advancing Supply Chain Innovation Through AI Technology

Everstream earns prestigious accolade for its contribution to the supply chain technology and logistics industry

SAN MARCOS, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everstream Analytics, the global supply chain insights and risk analytics company, today announced that it has received the highly competitive SupplyTech Breakthrough Award in the “Best Use of Artificial Intelligence in SupplyTech” category.

The SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards recognize innovative products, solutions, and companies in the supply chain and logistics technology markets. Nominations are analyzed, evaluated, and scored by a panel of industry judges and evaluation criteria is focused on the concept of innovation. This year, SupplyTech Breakthrough’s range of supply chain and logistics categories received more than 1,200 nominations worldwide, of which Everstream Analytics was recognized.

A big data company, Everstream provides predictive and prescriptive insights for the world’s most complex supply chains. Everstream’s platform combines billions of supply chain data points with powerful AI, advanced analytics and graph technology to produce long-range strategic risk scores, assessed at the material, supplier and facility location level. Integrating procurement, logistics and business continuity platforms to generate information, sharper analysis and accurate predictions, companies can transform supply chains into business assets.

“Everstream is committed to leveraging the power of AI technology to help our customers monitor for business-impacting supply chain disruptions and risks,” said Everstream Analytics CEO Julie Gerdeman. “This recognition is a testament to the value of our predictive analytics platform. We’re grateful to SupplyTech Breakthrough for honoring Everstream for its innovation and impact in the supply chain and logistics industry.”

This SupplyTech award comes on the heels of a series of significant corporate milestones. Most recently, Everstream announced new enhancements to its predictive analytics platform that will enable more in-depth visibility and simplify ESG risk management for more resilient and sustainable supply chains. Everstream also announced the closing of its Series A funding round, validation of the growing demand for its platform that boasts a combination of deep subject matter experts and data science with supply chain predictive risk analytics. Additionally, the company was listed as a Technology Pioneer by the World Economic Forum.

To view the full list of winners for the 2022 SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards, visit https://supplytechbreakthrough.com/.

About Everstream

Everstream Analytics sets the global supply chain standard. Through the application of artificial intelligence and predictive analytics to its vast proprietary dataset, Everstream delivers the predictive insights and risk analytics businesses need for a smarter, more autonomous and sustainable supply chain. Everstream’s proven solution integrates with procurement, logistics and business continuity platforms generating the complete information, sharper analysis, and accurate predictions required to turn the supply chain into a business asset. To learn more, visit https://www.everstream.ai/.

About SupplyTech Breakthrough

SupplyTech Breakthrough is part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, which specializes in conducting market research and recognition programs in today’s most competitive technology sectors, including IoT, Cybersecurity, Mobile/Wireless, Artificial Intelligence, and Supply Chain & Logistics industries. To learn more, visit https://supplytechbreakthrough.com/.

