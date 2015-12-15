OneHome from CoreLogic Goes Live in Canada

IRVINE, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoreLogic®, a leading global property data and analytics-driven solutions provider, today announced that Information Technology Systems of Ontario (ITSO) and the REALTORS® Association of Hamilton-Burlington (RAHB) have become the first Canadian organizations to launch OneHome™, the ground-breaking agent/client collaboration portal for the Matrix™ multiple listing platform. ITSO is a not-for-profit corporation that provides shared services to more than 18,500 REALTORS® from 20 member associations throughout the province of Ontario. RAHB is the third largest real estate board in Ontario, representing over 3,700 members in Hamilton, Burlington and the surrounding area.

Since launching in 2021, OneHome has helped millions of U.S. buyers discover what is important to them and help them find the home they love. Now, Canadian customers can take advantage of OneHome’s innovative features, including PropertyFit™ searching, automatic text message notifications, a bilingual interface and a range of location-based insights designed for the Canadian market.

“OneHome provides a potent new property search experience while expanding the level of collaboration between REALTORS® and their clients,” said Trevor Schmidt, ITSO’s Director of Operations. “The mobile-first, responsive design as well as the comprehensive neighborhood content will be a huge benefit to Ontario homebuyers. Adding the ability to automatically send text notifications to clients immediately when a new listing is inputted will only increase the value of working with Ontario REALTORS®.”

“OneHome reinforces REALTORS® as the definitive source for the most up-to-date listing information,” said RAHB CEO Carol Ann Burrell. “Just as importantly, OneHome provides a modern, enjoyable user experience keeping clients engaged with their agents. We’re excited to be on the forefront of this innovative tool from CoreLogic.”

“We have worked hard to provide pertinent, localized information to ensure OneHome exceeds the expectations of our Canadian customers,” said Devi Mateti, Managing Director, FIND, for CoreLogic. “OneHome provides a collaborative environment with the responsive mobile features and the comprehensive property insights homebuyers need to make timely, informed decisions.”

